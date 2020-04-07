Bethenny Frankel's foundation set to exceed over $15M in coronavirus aid

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bethenny Frankel's foundation bstrong is making tremendous strides in helping out with the coronavirus relief effort.

The former “Real Housewives of New York” star revealed on Tuesday that bstrong will exceed $15 million in coronavirus aid distribution across 15 states.

"We will exceed 15m in aid distribution in 15+ states this week & will exceed our goal of 100+ health care facilities this & sadly, that is a drop in this bucket of tears. Our goal is 100 million in aid distribution in the next few weeks. #bstrong," Frankel announced on Twitter.

Her foundation "provides real time emergency assistance to individuals and their families in crisis," according to its site. Frankel has previously provided disaster relief during Hurricane Irma, Maria, and Florence just to name a few after starting the foundation in 2017.

She and bstrong also helped during the wildfires in California last year and the Australian bushfires.

In late March, Frankel said that she’s manufacturing and donating hundreds of thousands of supplies, including surgical masks.

The star’s “coronakits” reportedly include hand sanitizer, hydration kits, gloves, immune boosters and more.

“We are in touch with hospitals nationwide who are desperately seeking masks in EVERY state,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “We are manufacturing & shipping.

“The money that you guys are donating is going to all the smaller hospitals. We are taking care of everything. We are all over this. Keep donating, we are on the mask-task like you wouldn’t believe,” she continued in a video message. “The mask task is my b---- right now, so just trust and believe.”

At least 3,202 people have died in New York City from COVID-19, according to the count released Tuesday by the city. Across the U.S., the death toll reached about 11,000, with around 369,000 confirmed infections.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy and the Associated Press contributed to this report.