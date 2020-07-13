Lisa Rinna celebrates 57th birthday with throwback nude Playboy photo

Lisa Rinna is exposing it all in celebration of her 57th birthday.

The "Real Housewives" star posted a nude photo of herself from an old Playboy shoot ton July 11 o mark another year older.

"Birthday Suit," she captioned the NSFW photo which exposed her breasts and backside. The only accessories she donned were thigh-high stockings and black stilettos.

LISA RINNA POSTS FULLY NUDE PIC AMID FEUD WITH CO-STAR DENISE RICHARDS

Rinna has posed for Playboy twice in her lifetime: once in September 1998 while six months pregnant with daughter Delilah and again in May 2009.

Fellow Bravo stars reacted to the sultry pic in the comments. "RHONJ" star Dolores Cantania wrote, "That's my girl," while, "RHOA" star Kenya Moore said, "Wow iconic!!"

Rinna's friend, actress Melanie Griffith, added, "HOT!!"

The QVC queen is no stranger to getting nude for the camera. She recently posed completely nude except for a black pair of sunglasses in an eyewear campaign for Christian Cowan X Le Specs sunglasses.

'HOUSEWIVES' STAR LISA RINNA POSES NUDE IN SUNGLASSES FOR NEW EYEWEAR CAMPAIGN

Rinna's husband, actor Harry Hamlin, commented, "THAT’S MY GIRL!!!" While her daughters, Amelia and Delilah, wrote "WAIT WHAT" and "YOU ARE HOT."

A healthy lifestyle has always been a priority for Rinna. She previously told OWN, "For me, staying in shape has always been a part of my life and it’s all about consistency."

LISA RINNA TROLLS HATERS BY DANCING IN A BIKINI, COWBOY HAT

"Luckily, I was born with good genes, first and foremost, and I know that, [but] I started working out at a very young age — I played competitive tennis — and I've worked out my whole life," she added.

Rinna loves yoga, cycling, and hiking and breaks a sweat "five-six days a week." In terms of her diet, Rinna told People magazine she calls herself a "dirty vegan."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I don’t love to use the word diet because if I do, I’ll just want to eat 10 times more,” she explained. “Moderation is key. I’m mostly plant-based — but if I do need to eat some meat, I’ll have it.”