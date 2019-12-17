Harry Hamlin once told wife Lisa Rinna he has his 'divorce lawyer on speed dial'

Harry Hamlin has revealed that he was concerned his wife, Lisa Rinna, joining the "Real Housewives" franchise would damage their marriage.

The Emmy-nominated actor, 68, recently spoke with The Daily Beast, explaining his reaction to Rinna deciding to join "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" five years ago.

"[I told her] 'I have my divorce lawyer on speed dial,'" he said. "And I do.”

Rinna, 56, is Hamlin's third wife, and he was also previously in a long-term relationship with actress Ursula Andress.

“I have had three opportunities to use him; once with Ursula, and two of my ex-wives,” Hamlin told the outlet. “It’s the same guy every time. We send Christmas cards to each other every year.”

Hamlin believes he has good reason to keep his attorney so close.

“I said to Lisa, ‘You can’t do this. Everybody who does that show gets divorced. It’s a horrible, horrible thing, to do that show,’” said the "L.A. Law" star.

However, Bethenny Frankel, a former star of "The Real Housewives of New York City," was able to convince Hamlin to change his mind.

“Bethenny convinced me from a branding point of view it would be a good thing to do," Hamlin said, referencing the clothing line he owns with Rinna. "Then I was open to doing it on my own terms.”

After 22 years of marriage and five seasons on "Real Housewives," it seems as though Hamlin has no intention to use his lawyer any time soon.

“I have seen her over the last 26 or 27 years get involved in any number of projects -- soap operas, TV movies, clothing stores, clothing lines," Hamlin said. "Whatever it is, she figures out how to do it perfectly, rises to the top, and makes the best of every situation."

The secret to their marital success? Listening.

"We listen to each other. Really listen to each other," the actor said. "The thing about listening is that it’s not something that comes innately to human beings. Normally we have a tape playing in our heads all the time. It can be hard to allow what other people are saying actually in. That’s what Lisa and I do -- we listen."

He added: "And she’s smart, she’s the smartest person I have ever met. She’s smart as a whip. Our favorite thing is to hang out."