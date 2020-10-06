Lisa Rinna, 57, flaunts cleavage in photoshoot for her new beauty line

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna flaunted her cleavage during a recent photoshoot for her beauty line.

Rinna, 57, hasn’t disclosed when Rinna Beauty is coming out, but she’s been doing a lot of promotion over the past few weeks.

The Bravo star shared a video on Monday as she posed in nothing but a cleavage-baring bodysuit and black heels.

LISA RINNA DETAILS HUSBAND HARRY HAMLIN’S PAST ROMANCE WITH URSULA ANDRESS: ‘SHE GOT PREGNANT THAT NIGHT'

Her hair was pulled back presumably to draw attention to her makeup.

“Bts @rinnabeauty 💋💋💋 Sign up at Rinnabeauty.com 💄💄💄,” she captioned the clip.

Rinna got a mix of praise and criticism for the sexy photoshoot.

“If I looked like you at your age I’d be doing it too. Good for you @lisarinna,” one fan said.

Another person chimed in and said, “Lisa Rinna looks good I don’t care what anyone says. I don’t know what her age is but she looks like she’s 30 years old. She has a solid rock body.”

LISA RINNA ADDRESSES CRITICISM OVER THROWBACK NUDE PLAYBOY PHOTO POST

“I can't wait until Rinna is an 80-year-old grandma, STILL rockin that bod like she's 25!!!

Wow! Looking good!” a commenter praised the reality star.

One fan told Rinna, “Rock it, girl! Ignore the jealous haters.”

BETHENNY FRANKEL SHOWS OFF HER TONED FIGURE DURING A BOATING TRIP: ‘LADY IN RED'

Other people criticized the “RHONJ” star for wearing revealing clothing.

“Geez Lisa.. can't you save this for Harry in the privacy of your bedroom?! Yeah you're hot and all... keep it private!” one person said in reference to Rinna’s husband Harry Hamlin.

Another harsh critic said, “Old lady put your clothes back on.”

“Why don’t you just do porn? Geez,” someone questioned.

One commenter said, “Aren’t you too old for this now? You don’t have a young body anymore.”

Rinna’s upcoming beauty launch has been 10 years in the making, she said.

KYLE RICHARDS POSTS THROWBACK NUDE PIC THAT LEFT HER 'NERVOUS' ABOUT JOINING 'RHOBH'

Her initial focus is with three lip kits because as she joked with Allure magazine, her “lips have had their own career.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’ve always joked about being the lip pioneer. I’ve always wanted to do something with these lips,” Rinna added. “I finally feel like we’re getting to do it and have fun and have a sense of humor, and really bring quality items that I just absolutely love, that my heart and soul are in and part of.”