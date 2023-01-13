WATCH: Lisa Marie Presley shared remarks at Elvis Presley's 88th birthday at Graceland days before her death

Days before Lisa Marie Presley passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, she attended an event at Graceland in Memphis to honor her father, Elvis Presley, for what would have been his 88th Birthday Celebration.

During her brief remarks at the estate, she thanked enthusiastic supporters and applauded their willingness to travel from around the world to visit the King of Rock 'n Roll’s personal home.

"It’s been a while; I missed you," Presley opened her remarks Sunday.

After a member of the audience shouted, "We love you, Lisa," she responded: "And I love you."

"I keep saying you’re the only people that can bring me out of my house. I’m not kidding," Presley added, drawing a laugh from those in attendance.

"Today, he [Elvis Presley] would have been 88 years old. That’s hard to believe," his daughter said. "I think that he would be proud."

"This year has been an incredible year," Presley added.

She also commented on the film "Elvis," released in 2022, to much fanfare. Austin Butler ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "The Dead Don’t Die") played the titular role in the musical drama that showed the star’s childhood and his rise to fame in the 1950s.

The film also starred Tom Hanks, who played Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

"I think the movie was incredible," Presley said Sunday, Jan. 8. "I am very proud of it and I hope you guys are too."

The soft-spoken Presley also said she "really appreciated" how people "come from all over the world" to visit Graceland and honor her father.

"It’s moving to me and my family. Thank you," she said before waving to the crowd and exiting the stage.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of icon Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday. She was 54.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time," Priscilla's representative said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

In a statement to People, Priscilla also added: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Presley was taken to a hospital Thursday in Los Angeles after sheriff's deputies responded to a "not breathing call," authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital.

She was later pronounced deceased. She was born on Feb. 1, 1968.

