Lindsey Vonn taking wedding planning 'day by day' after postponement: 'It's hard'

Lindsey Vonn isn't stressing about the uncertainty of her upcoming wedding.

The Olympic gold medalist skier, 36, had to postpone her summer wedding to her fiance P.K. Subban because of the pandemic and they haven't made any concrete plans since.

“I wish [we could]. No, we have no idea. I mean it’s hard because obviously my family is kind of scattered all over the U.S. and also, my sister lives in Italy with her husband. PK’s family lives in Canada and Americans aren’t allowed in Canada right now. Our parents can’t travel,” Vonn told Us Weekly. “So we have no idea when it’s going to happen. We’re just kind of taking it day by day.”

“We’re not stressed about it. When it happens, we’ll be excited and ready. But we’re not stressed about it right now," she added.

Vonn and the 31-year-old NHL player began dating in early 2018 and got engaged in 2019.

She and Subban will be celebrating the holidays together as well although their dinner table will look very different. “[We won’t be] with all the members of my family, unfortunately. My mom is in Minnesota with her husband and my dad is in Colorado. So it’s difficult. We can’t all get together,” she explained.

“My brother is also in Minnesota with his three kids and wife. So unfortunately it's a smaller group this year, but at least some of us will be able to be together. I’m sure we will have a massive Zoom call at some point," Vonn hoped.

Subban proposed to the world champion in August 2019.

Months later, Vonn returned the favor and proposed to the NHL player last Christmas.

“Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!” she declared in a tweet showing off his ring.