Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn shares ‘gross’ content to Instagram: ‘I looked freaky’

Vonn documented her most recent trip to the dentist, where she receiving a newly enhanced smile

By Julius Young | Fox News
Lindsey Vonn has never been shy about sharing her life’s happenings with the world and on Monday the Olympian might have entered a new realm of “gross.”

Vonn, 35, documented her most recent trip to the dentist, where she underwent the process of receiving a newly enhanced smile for her troubles.

“I got new teeth,” Vonn captioned the video and cautioned her 2 million Instagram followers that there is “some gross content” ahead.

The clip sees the three-time Olympic medalist in the dentist’s chair during the procedure in which the doctor ground Vonn’s old teeth down before resetting them to perfection.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW

Vonn, who is engaged to New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban, wrote in the video captions that she “drooled a lot” and “looked freaky for a minute” before asking the dentist, “Do I dare see?” and revealing the final product.

“Yay!” Vonn rejoices, the caption on the video clip reading “And we’re back!”

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

