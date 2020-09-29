Lindsey Vonn shares ‘gross’ content to Instagram: ‘I looked freaky’

Lindsey Vonn has never been shy about sharing her life’s happenings with the world and on Monday the Olympian might have entered a new realm of “gross.”

Vonn, 35, documented her most recent trip to the dentist, where she underwent the process of receiving a newly enhanced smile for her troubles.

“I got new teeth,” Vonn captioned the video and cautioned her 2 million Instagram followers that there is “some gross content” ahead.

LINDSEY VONN SHARES ALARMING PICS OF HER DOGS AFTER THEY CHASED A PORCUPINE: 'MY BOYS GOT INTO SOME TROUBLE'

The clip sees the three-time Olympic medalist in the dentist’s chair during the procedure in which the doctor ground Vonn’s old teeth down before resetting them to perfection.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW

Vonn, who is engaged to New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban, wrote in the video captions that she “drooled a lot” and “looked freaky for a minute” before asking the dentist, “Do I dare see?” and revealing the final product.

LINDSEY VONN WEARS CHEEKY BIKINI WHILE ‘TRAINING' HER DOG 'FOR THE OLYMPICS'

“Yay!” Vonn rejoices, the caption on the video clip reading “And we’re back!”