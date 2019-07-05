Lindsey Vonn and her boyfriend, PK Subban, wear same swimsuit for July 4: ‘Who wore it better?'

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban both opted for red, white and blue-themed swimwear to celebrate July 4th.

But the pair took their matching looks a step further by literally wearing the same bikini. It’s a tradition the legendary skier and her hockey hunk boyfriend started in 2018 and continued Thursday.

“Who wore it better year 2! This is getting out of hand. I love my crazy @subbanator ❤️ #happy4thofjuly,” Vonn captioned the Instagram post showing herself and Subban donning identical stars-and-stripes bikinis while throwing up the obligatory “#1” signaling the might of America.

What’s more, Subban, who was recently traded from the Nashville Predators to the New Jersey Devils shared a video to his respective social media account of himself sporting the nation’s colors and jumping into a swimming pool.

“What can I tell you... It’s become a 4th of July tradition 😂🇺🇸,” the 30-year-old defenseman captioned the video.

Last year, the fun pair kicked off the big holiday in a similar fashion – except they elected to share Vonn’s USA-themed one-piece while vacationing together.