Lindsay Lohan says she's dropping an album in February

Lindsay Lohan is ready for a musical resurgence.

The troubled former child star, who dabbled in music in the early 2000s, announced her next project on Instagram this week.

The Lohan fan Instagram account named World of Lindsay Lohan posted a throwback video of the "Mean Girls" star singing on stage with the caption, "Hope we get LL3 this year @lindsaylohan!"

The post didn't go unnoticed by Lohan, who responded in the comments section with "end of feb!"

Lohan released her first studio album titled "Speak" in 2004. After her second album, "A Little More Personal (Raw)," peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 chart, fans began questioning when there would be a third.

Singer Ne-Yo raved about Lohan's work ethic after her release of the single "Bossy" in 2008.

“She did a fantastic job. She actually did a much better job than I thought she was going to do, to be honest — I was skeptical at first. But she was on time, motivated and focused,” he said at the time.

Last year, Lohan launched a reality TV series on MTV titled "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club." The show chronicled how Lohan was determined to expand her business empire with the launch of Lohan Beach House on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Pals of the 33-year-old said the former child actress, who was a subject of tabloid fodder for years due to substance abuse and several arrests, is a changed woman.

“I feel she’s come a long way,” Sara Tariq told Fox News. “And obviously, it’s different for her because everything she does has been documented in her life. Everybody has moments, and I just think that she has come a long way. It’s super positive."

