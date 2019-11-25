Lindsay Lohan pays tribute to late ex, Harry Morton, in Instagram post

A somber Lindsay Lohan took to social media Sunday to pay tribute to her friend and former boyfriend, restaurateur Harry Morton, who was found dead Saturday afternoon.

The tribute, posted on Instagram to Lohan's 8.1 million followers, included a black-and-white snapshot of the pair smiling for the cameras and well dressed as they held hands attending the 63rd International Venice Film Festival in September 2006, ETonline reported.



"Best friends. Best life," Lohan emotionally captioned the tribute.

The body of Morton, 38, founder of the Pink Taco restaurant chain, was found in his Beverly Hills home by his younger brother Matthew. The death was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department, ETonline reported.



The spokesman told the website there was no evidence of foul play and an autopsy was pending.



Morton was the son of business tycoon Peter Morton, co-founder of Hard Rock Cafe and Hotels, and the grandson of Arnie Morton, founder of Morton’s The Steakhouse, the report said.

In addition to starting Pink Taco, with locations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Las Vegas, he also once owned the Viper Room nightclub in West Hollywood and is an investor in Beacher’s Madhouse.



Morton has also been romantically linked to several other stars over the years – including Paris Hilton and Britney Spears, ETonline reported.