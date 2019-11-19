Woman's edits of Instagram photos with ex-boyfriends go viral: 'I can do better'

A young woman who edited the captions of her Instagram posts with her ex-boyfriends is being hailed as a hero online.

Rosie, a 22-year-old student from Singapore, went viral after she shared updated captions of Instagram photos with her former paramours, in an attempt to be more transparent than what was initially posted online.

“Decided to unarchive all the pictures I had with [expletive] guys because I look cute but updated the captions to be more accurate,” she tweeted.

One of the photos showed her being swept off her feet at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Valentine’s Day. The original caption read: “not a fan of valentine’s day but a huge fan of my valentine.”

She updated the caption with “edit: he broke up with me the next day!”

In another photo of her kissing an ex-boyfriend on his cheek, Rosie wrote: “like if you think I can do better.”

She updated the caption to say, “he broke up with me through facebook messenger so yes, I can do better.”

Rosie’s posts quickly went viral with more than 14,000 retweets and nearly 58,000 likes.

Many women praised Rosie for her honesty and thanked her for giving them permission to take back their own power after heartbreak.

“I truly appreciate this!! I don’t want to delete my IG photos of my exes bc they’re a part of my life, but I can EDIT them to show what I’ve learned and how I’ve grown. Thanks girl,” one Twitter user commented.

Another Twitter user wrote, “I love this also because it shows the real side of life. i never like ig much bc of how picture perfect everything looks, it makes so many feel inadequate simply bc they assume life looks like the most flattering filters they put on.”

Despite the praise she received online, Rosie clarified that the intent of her posts was not to bash her former companions.

“This tweet isn't about shaming any of the men pictured,” she tweeted days later. “This post is about me, how I moved on by acknowledging my experiences and pain, and knowing that I deserve better. & also that I look good in these pics.”

Rosie also shared that many young girls had reached out to her to share their own stories about how they’ve “been hurt and coped.”

“Remember that healing is not always about forgiving and forgetting” she added. “However you choose to heal and move on know that you deserve the world.”