Lindsay Lohan could be subject of new 'Storage Wars' episode

You know your career is not going well when your personal belongings could become the subject of a 'Storage Wars' episode.

Lindsay Lohan is $16,000 behind on the bill for a storage locker containing clothes, heirlooms, and who knows what else, according to TMZ.

If Lohan doesn't pay up, the storage unit's contents will go up for auction to the highest bidder, just like they do on the hit reality show.

And a sell-off could happen, as Lohan's bank accounts have been frozen by the IRS, and she's having to go to friends and family for financial help. "Scary Movie 5" co-star Charlie Sheen even ponied up a $100,000 gift to help her with her tax problems.

Lohan wouldn't be the first celeb to see her stored items show up in public. In 2007, the contents of a 6,000 square foot storage locker owned by Paris Hilton were purchased at auction, photographed, then put up for public viewing on on the website Parisexposed.com for $40 a pop.

Hilton sued the site.

Lohan's predicament could be even more embarrassing if "Storage Wars" wades into the fray.

The popular A&E show could use a little good publicity as it is in the midst of its own public relations nightmare. Dave Hester, a former cast member, has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the show.

In the lawsuit, Hester is claiming the series is fake, and he says when he made complaints to the network about the staged portions of the show he was fired, RadarOnline.com reported.



The popular A&E reality show follows auctioneers and buyers as they bid on various storage units blindly and then raid their purchases in hopes of finding treasures.



According to Radar, Hester claims show producers plant valuable items in the units to presumably make the show more interesting. The suit also claims the show rigs the bidding process.

If they get their hands on Lohan's storage unit, planting items would presumably be unnecessary.