Lindsay Lohan celebrates 'Mean Girls' day with new movie 'Falling For Christmas' announcement

Lindsay Lohan in a new movie? That is so fetch!

Oct. 3 might be known as National "Mean Girls" Day to those who celebrate, but to the movie's main star, Lohan, it's an opportunity to celebrate the future while relishing the past.

The 36-year-old actress took to her social media on Monday to announce a new project she is releasing on Nov. 10, writing, "It’s October 3rd. Now get ready for November 10th. (What happens on Wednesdays again??)"

Lohan is poised to star in a holiday rom-com called "Falling For Christmas" on Netflix.

A description of the movie reveals that Lohan plays "a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress" that "gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas."

"My whole life, acting is like riding a bicycle. It’s just in me. It’s a part of me," Lohan told The Hollywood Reporter about returning to acting. "Doing films, playing a character, it brings me so much joy to be able to share a story with people. To take people on that journey with me is such a blessing."

"Glee" actor Chord Overstreet is set to star alongside Lohan.

Due to a litany of issues, Lohan's appearance on the big screen and across television significantly dwindled, but the actress is back, after inking a deal with Netflix for two movies, per Deadline.

Known for her roles in the "Parent Trap," "Freaky Friday," and a guest stint on TV's "Ugly Betty," Lohan's last appearance on screen was in the film "Among the Shadows" in 2019.