Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Lindsay Lohan celebrates 'Mean Girls' day with new movie 'Falling For Christmas' announcement

The holiday movie "Falling for Christmas" will be out Nov. 10

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines October 3 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines October 3

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Lindsay Lohan in a new movie? That is so fetch!

Oct. 3 might be known as National "Mean Girls" Day to those who celebrate, but to the movie's main star, Lohan, it's an opportunity to celebrate the future while relishing the past.

The 36-year-old actress took to her social media on Monday to announce a new project she is releasing on Nov. 10, writing, "It’s October 3rd. Now get ready for November 10th. (What happens on Wednesdays again??)"

October 3 is unofficially known as "Mean Girls" day, for those who are fans of the Lindsay Lohan flick from 2004.

October 3 is unofficially known as "Mean Girls" day, for those who are fans of the Lindsay Lohan flick from 2004. (CBS Photo Archive )

LINDSAY LOHAN MARRIES FIANCÉ BADER SHAMMAS

Lohan is poised to star in a holiday rom-com called "Falling For Christmas" on Netflix

A description of the movie reveals that Lohan plays "a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress" that "gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas." 

"My whole life, acting is like riding a bicycle. It’s just in me. It’s a part of me," Lohan told The Hollywood Reporter about returning to acting. "Doing films, playing a character, it brings me so much joy to be able to share a story with people. To take people on that journey with me is such a blessing."

"Glee" actor Chord Overstreet is set to star alongside Lohan.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Due to a litany of issues, Lohan's appearance on the big screen and across television significantly dwindled, but the actress is back, after inking a deal with Netflix for two movies, per Deadline.

Lindsay Lohan wants her fans to have a new date engraved in their minds: Nov. 10! She took to Twitter to tease her new Netflix movie that will come out next month.

Lindsay Lohan wants her fans to have a new date engraved in their minds: Nov. 10! She took to Twitter to tease her new Netflix movie that will come out next month. (James Gourley)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Known for her roles in the "Parent Trap," "Freaky Friday," and a guest stint on TV's "Ugly Betty," Lohan's last appearance on screen was in the film "Among the Shadows" in 2019.

Netflix shared a first look of Lindsay Lohan in "Falling for Christmas."

Netflix shared a first look of Lindsay Lohan in "Falling for Christmas." (Netflix)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending