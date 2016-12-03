Liam Hemsworth and Eiza Gonzalez Relationship Steaming Up, Caught Kissing

Liam Hemsworth was spotted locking lips with Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez at her apartment complex in Beverly Hills on Tuesday – just a few days after going clubbing with her in Las Vegas.

The kiss comes barely a day after it was confirmed that his engagement with singer Miley Cyrus, 20, was over.

E Online reports the 23-year-old “Hunger Games” actor stopped by her place just after 3:30 p.m. to give Gonzalez, also 23, a piece of luggage.

While Hemsworth only stayed for about five minutes, the duo “looked very happy together, chatting closely before the kissing started,” the website reports.

The two actors were also spotted together Monday exiting his home in Los Angeles.

According to E Online, the new couple was getting into an SUV in his driveway – she initially got into the passenger seat, but then went in the back. Ever the gentleman, Hemsworth opened the door for his rumored love interest, but once he noticed the photographers, he quickly got behind the wheel and drove off.

Hemsworth and Gonzalez were first seen together over the weekend while partying at XS nightclub at the Encore hotel.

Gonzalez is the daughter of former model Glenda Reyna. She first rose to prominence at the age of 16 for her role as Lola in the Mexican show “Lola … Erase una Vez.”

Hemsworth and Cyrus dated since 2010 after meeting on the move set of “The Last Song.” He popped the question in May 2012 with a 3.5-carat ring from jeweler Neil Lane. Rumors of their breakup began when Cyrus stopped following the actor on Twitter. He stopped following her on Monday.

