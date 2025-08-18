Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys summer yacht trip with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted spending time with his young girlfriend as the two enjoyed a yacht trip off the coast of Spain.

DiCaprio, 50, and Vittoria Ceretti, 27, were photographed on board taking in the summer sun together. Ceretti wore an animal-printed bikini while DiCaprio kept it simple in a black bathing suit.

The two were first romantically linked in 2023.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO, 50, CALLS HIMSELF ‘EMOTIONALLY 32’ IN CANDID INTERVIEW ON AGING

The model opened up about her relationship with DiCaprio, who she referred to as a "very, very famous actor," in Vogue France's April 2025 issue.

"As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' – or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying," she told the French outlet. "Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So, it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you."

Ceretti revealed that the two had met in Milan, but declined to share any specific details.

"If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed," she said. "Because love protects and gives confidence."

While the actor, who turned 50 last year, has been in the spotlight for his apparent preference for dating younger women, DiCaprio recently joked that he turned 32 emotionally.

While talking about aging with filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson for Esquire, he was asked, "If you didn’t know how old you are, how old are you right now?"

Without missing a beat, he replied, "32."

When Anderson asked DiCaprio if turning 50 sparked a moment of reflection, he said the milestone left him with "a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time."

Anderson then asked whether hitting the half-century mark felt like a natural time for reflection. DiCaprio quipped, "You turned emotionally thirty-five last year."

To that, Anderson responded, "Your age is fifty, but your emotional maturity is thirty-two."

DiCaprio did share some serious wisdom, telling Anderson: "Being more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risk the disagreements or risk going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life – the personal, professional—it’s that you just don’t want to waste your time anymore," he emphasized.

"You have to just be much more upfront. It’s almost a responsibility, because much more of your life is behind you than it is ahead of you."

