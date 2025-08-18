Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Celebrity Couples

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys summer yacht trip with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

'Titanic' star Leonardo DiCaprio and model Vittoria Ceretti have been romantically linked since 2023

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
close
'Titanic' director James Cameron explains why he had to convince Leonardo DiCaprio to appear in the movie Video

'Titanic' director James Cameron explains why he had to convince Leonardo DiCaprio to appear in the movie

James Cameron told Fox News Digital Leonardo DiCaprio almost passed on playing Jack Dawson in "Titanic" because he thought the role was too easy.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted spending time with his young girlfriend as the two enjoyed a yacht trip off the coast of Spain.

DiCaprio, 50, and Vittoria Ceretti, 27, were photographed on board taking in the summer sun together. Ceretti wore an animal-printed bikini while DiCaprio kept it simple in a black bathing suit.

The two were first romantically linked in 2023.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO, 50, CALLS HIMSELF ‘EMOTIONALLY 32’ IN CANDID INTERVIEW ON AGING

Vittoria Ceretti and Leonardo DiCaprio on a yacht in Spain

Leonardo DiCaprio spends time with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, on a yacht. (@fra_reporter / COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID)

The model opened up about her relationship with DiCaprio, who she referred to as a "very, very famous actor," in Vogue France's April 2025 issue.

"As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' – or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying," she told the French outlet. "Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So, it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you."

Ceretti revealed that the two had met in Milan, but declined to share any specific details.

"If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed," she said. "Because love protects and gives confidence."

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti wear suits

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti vacationed together off the coast of Spain. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images, Moritz Scholz/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Leonardo DiCaprio at party with girlfriend and Jamie Foxx

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti have been romantically linked for two years. (Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Amend)

While the actor, who turned 50 last year, has been in the spotlight for his apparent preference for dating younger women, DiCaprio recently joked that he turned 32 emotionally.

While talking about aging with filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson for Esquire, he was asked, "If you didn’t know how old you are, how old are you right now?"

Without missing a beat, he replied, "32."

When Anderson asked DiCaprio if turning 50 sparked a moment of reflection, he said the milestone left him with "a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time."

Leonardo DiCaprio in dark collared shirt

Leonardo DiCaprio on the cover of Esquire. (Esquire/Paul Thomas Anderson)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Leonardo DiCaprio smirks towards the camera wearing a brown jacket

Leonardo DiCaprio opened up about turning 50 in an interview with Esquire. (Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Anderson then asked whether hitting the half-century mark felt like a natural time for reflection. DiCaprio quipped, "You turned emotionally thirty-five last year." 

To that, Anderson responded, "Your age is fifty, but your emotional maturity is thirty-two."

DiCaprio did share some serious wisdom, telling Anderson: "Being more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risk the disagreements or risk going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life – the personal, professional—it’s that you just don’t want to waste your time anymore," he emphasized.

"You have to just be much more upfront. It’s almost a responsibility, because much more of your life is behind you than it is ahead of you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.

Trending

Close modal

Continue