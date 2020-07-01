Lena Dunham calls for reparations, defunding police after being called out on Twitter for her privilege

Lena Dunham issued a contrite statement about her privilege in which she called for reparations and to defund the police after being called out on social media.

The 34-year-old creator of “Girls” took to Twitter on Sunday to acknowledge what an easy time she’s had in showbusiness after “Star Wars” actor Ahmed Best suggested that Hollywood racism played a role in Dunham selling her show to HBO without a complete pitch or full character in mind.

“Whenever I find out I’m trending, I have to immediately check if I’m alive! Then, I try and see if there’s a constructive dialogue to have on Twitter. Often there isn’t, but today there really WAS,” Dunham began her thread on Twitter. “It actually wasn’t a dialogue - it was just me agreeing that the Hollywood system is rigged in favor of white people and that my career took off at a young age with relative ease, ease I wasn’t able to recognize because I also didn’t know what privilege was.”

LENA DUNHAM REVEALS EHLERS DANOS SYNDROME DIAGNOSIS: WHAT TO KNOW

She concluded by noting that she plans to “make art in private” for a while before calling on the country to “give reparations widely” and to “defund the police.”

“The past ten years have been a series of lessons. The lesson now? Sit down. Shut up, unless it’s to advocate for change for Black people. Listen. Make art in private for awhile- no one needs your book right now lady,” she wrote. “Give reparations widely. Defund the police. Rinse & repeat.”

LENA DUNHAM ADDRESSES 'AWKWARD' BRAD PITT KISSING PHOTO

The tweets came the same day that Best shared a tweet from The Hollywood Reporter noting that Dunham was 23 when she sold “Girls” to HBO with a page-and-a-half-long pitch and absolutely no characters developed. In it, he suggested that the deck is stacked against black creators.

“I have a masters degree in film and teach film at a top tier university, An over twenty five year professional career and I walk into pitches with a fully realized bible pilot and seven season arc, and often times told it’s not enough,” he wrote. “But Lena Dunham, cool.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When Dunham sold “Girls” to HBO, the outlet notes that her only real work in the industry had been a $50,000 indie movie called “Tiny Furniture” about a young woman who moves back home with her parents after college that she wrote, directed and starred in alongside her real-life friends and family. Her HBO show premiered in 2012 to rave reviews. It would finally air its series finale in 2017 after six seasons.