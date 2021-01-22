Lena Dunham fantasy about being Hunter Biden's wife in White House draws mixed reactions

One of Lena Dunham's latest tweets has left her fans scratching their heads.

Dunham, 34, took to Twitter on Thursday to share one of her fantasies, and it involves striking up a romance with President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

"I cannot wait to spend holidays at the White House when I am Hunter Biden's beautiful wife," Dunham tweeted.

Hunter was primarily out of the spotlight during Biden's presidential campaign as he is currently under investigation by the Justice Department, which is probing his finances, including some of his alleged Chinese business dealings. President Biden's 50-year-old son has also come under fire in recent years for developments related to his personal life and his marriage.

The Golden Globe-winning star's followers trolled both her and Hunter in their replies, with a majority claiming she is "much too old" for Biden's son and others questioning if she was kidding.

"Interesting brand move for you," one of her followers replied.

"Not sure he's exactly a desirable partner...," another reacted.

"There is so much wrong to unpack in that sentence," another said.

"You're about 25 years too old," another quipped.

"& if he's your dream husband, your standards are WAY to (sic) low," wrote another.

"Why even joke about this? He's absolutely disgusting," said another.

Others reminded the "Girls" creator that Hunter is married.

"Well sure if there's ever a movie version about them," one fan wrote. "But in real life, I think he's very much taken."

"He currently has a wife, although I don't know if that's ever stopped him before," another reacted.