Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music
Published

LeAnn Rimes postpones performances due to ‘bleed’ on vocal cord, ‘violent cough’: ‘I am devastated’

'Cant Fight the Moonlight' singer will resume her 'JOY: The Holiday Tour' on Dec. 16

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
LeAnn Rimes' new religious tattoo stirs controversy among fans Video

LeAnn Rimes' new religious tattoo stirs controversy among fans

Country singer LeAnn Rimes' latest tattoo, a cursive inscription of the phrase 'god's work', has been criticized by fans for not capitalizing the word 'God.'

Country star LeAnn Rimes revealed she has rescheduled her tour dates. 

The "Can’t Fight the Moonlight" singer took to Instagram Wednesday to announce she’s been "sick with the flu" and that she’s suffering a bleed on her vocal cord. 

"It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend's shows," Rimes wrote.

LEANN RIMES SAYS 'RESILIENCE' HAS LED TO HER 25-YEAR SUCCESS IN THE COUNTRY MUSIC INDUSTRY

"While sick with the flu, my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick. I am getting better, but I am unable to talk or sing... doctor's orders!"

Country star LeAnn Rimes revealed she has rescheduled her tour dates.

Country star LeAnn Rimes revealed she has rescheduled her tour dates. (Getty Images)

She shared a photo of a handwritten letter on her social media account explaining why she needed to postpone her concerts. 

"I am devastated to have to do this as there was nothing more that I was looking forward to than celebrating the holidays with you. Please check your emails for rescheduled information and I will see you very soon."

Rimes listed her rescheduled tour dates in her caption and announced her concert at The Ryman in Nashville, Tennessee, will be held on April 8, 2023.

"Can’t Fight the Moonlight" singer LeAnn Rimes took to Instagram to announce she’s been "sick with the flu" and that she’s suffering a bleed on her vocal cord.

"Can’t Fight the Moonlight" singer LeAnn Rimes took to Instagram to announce she’s been "sick with the flu" and that she’s suffering a bleed on her vocal cord. (Getty Images)

Her concert at The Riverside Casino and Golf Resort is slated for Sept. 29, 2023. 

LEANN RIMES SAYS SHE HAD ‘SOME PRETTY HEAVY DEPRESSION’ DURING THE PANDEMIC: ‘THIS IS THE HUMAN JOURNEY’

"Please refer to your emails/point of purchase for more information," Rimes advised. 

Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes kicked off her "JOY: The Holiday Tour" on Dec. 2, when she was scheduled to perform a variety of holiday hits and songs from her new album "god’s work."

Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes kicked off her "JOY: The Holiday Tour" on Dec. 2, when she was scheduled to perform a variety of holiday hits and songs from her new album "god’s work." (Getty Images)

The Grammy-winner kicked off her "JOY: The Holiday Tour" on Dec. 2, when she was scheduled to perform a variety of holiday hits and songs from her new album "god’s work."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After her recovery, Rimes will resume her tour on Dec. 16 in Lincoln City, Oregon, for two nights and then head to the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Airway Heights, Washington. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "How Do I Live" songstress is set to complete her 2022 performances at the Pala Casino in California on Dec. 22 and resume on Feb. 17, 2023, in New Braunfels, Texas.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending