LeAnn Rimes postpones performances due to ‘bleed’ on vocal cord, ‘violent cough’: ‘I am devastated’

Country star LeAnn Rimes revealed she has rescheduled her tour dates.

The "Can’t Fight the Moonlight" singer took to Instagram Wednesday to announce she’s been "sick with the flu" and that she’s suffering a bleed on her vocal cord.

"It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend's shows," Rimes wrote.

"While sick with the flu, my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick. I am getting better, but I am unable to talk or sing... doctor's orders!"

She shared a photo of a handwritten letter on her social media account explaining why she needed to postpone her concerts.

"I am devastated to have to do this as there was nothing more that I was looking forward to than celebrating the holidays with you. Please check your emails for rescheduled information and I will see you very soon."

Rimes listed her rescheduled tour dates in her caption and announced her concert at The Ryman in Nashville, Tennessee, will be held on April 8, 2023.

Her concert at The Riverside Casino and Golf Resort is slated for Sept. 29, 2023.

"Please refer to your emails/point of purchase for more information," Rimes advised.

The Grammy-winner kicked off her "JOY: The Holiday Tour" on Dec. 2, when she was scheduled to perform a variety of holiday hits and songs from her new album "god’s work."

After her recovery, Rimes will resume her tour on Dec. 16 in Lincoln City, Oregon, for two nights and then head to the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Airway Heights, Washington.

The "How Do I Live" songstress is set to complete her 2022 performances at the Pala Casino in California on Dec. 22 and resume on Feb. 17, 2023, in New Braunfels, Texas.