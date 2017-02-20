LeAnn Rimes' Bikini Boating Pic, Meadowsweet's St. Louis Ribs, and Much, Much More

This is what's happening, people:

• Country singer LeAnn Rimes shared another bikini photo from her family vacation (below), during what appears to be a fun little booze cruise. Although now, we're starting to wonder what's she's actually vacationing from. Is she still singing, or has she given up to start campaigning really hard for a position in next year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue?

• Speaking of things that love a little sauce, we recently learned a brand-new way to cook a rack of St. Louis-style pork ribs: poaching! Watch the video above to learn how the chef at Brooklyn's Meadowsweet restaurant simmers his pork ribs to perfection, then

• On Thursday, Selena Gomez posted two swimsuit pics to Instagram, both taken by photographer Jake Bailey (see one below). We can't confirm why, or for which publication the pics were taken, but we can pretty much confirm Selena's pool water was quite chilly indeed.

• Taylor Swift announced (via Tumblr) that her mother Andrea has been diagnosed with cancer. It's devastating news, especially considering that this is the same woman who raised Taylor Swift, a good-deed-doer among good-deeders. That cancer sure is a jerk, huh?

• On Thursday, Netflix released the first trailer for their upcoming third season of "Orange is the New Black" (below). Just like the last two seasons, it looks to be another harsh look at the ugly, unjust side of prison, immediately juxtaposed with scenes that illustrate how much fun it would be to bunk with Black Cindy.

• After ten years of marriage and probably just as many recipe for grill-poached salmon, Food Network personality Bobby Flay and wife Stephanie March are splitting up. The two have no children together, but should they divorce, we expect a bitter dispute over custody of their dozens of outdoor gas ranges.

• HBO has released a trailer for its sophomore season of "True Detective" (below), which will reportedly follow a completely separate narrative from the first season. It's not quite clear what that narrative is yet, but one thing is certain: Colin Farrell will be wearing a bolo tie as it unfolds. Very intriguing!

• Disney has announced plans for a live-action "Pinocchio" film, which will only be "loosely based" on the original. So this time, we'll finally get to see Pinocchio as a real real boy, and perhaps see real representation of the inside of a whale's digestive system.

• On Thursday, director David Ayer tweeted a photo of Jared Leto dressed as The Joker for their upcoming "Suicide Squad" film (below). Comic-book fans everywhere can finally rest easy knowing that the filmmakers kept the character's signature green hair, and also his appreciation for high art, like Jack Nicholson's Joker before him.

• Alyssa Milano's breast milk was seized at a security checkpoint in London's Heathrow Airport, prompting the actress to voice her disapproval via Twitter. The airport, however, has since said they were just following their liquid carry-on policy, so perhaps Milano can take solace in the fact that Heathrow didn't go directly on eBay and sell her Milano-milk to pervy "Charmed" fans.

• The first promo for Bruce Jenner's interview with Diane Sawyer has debuted (below), but it doesn't really tell us much of anything, or what to expect. And it especially doesn't tell us whether Jenner's son-in-law, Kanye West, will interrupt halfway through to wonder aloud why he's not being interviewed by Diane Sawyer right now.

• On Thursday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live," actor Scott Eastwood claimed that an ex-girlfriend of his cheated with Ashton Kutcher — while Kutcher himself was married to Demi Moore. The reveal happened after fellow panelist Jon Cryer discussed his former relationship with Moore, and then miraculously, this whole thing didn't somehow connect back to Kevin Bacon.

• And finally, Eddie Murphy has been chosen to receive the Kennedy Center’s 2015 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, presumably because the voting committee knows how much Kennedy and Twain would have enjoyed "Delirious" and "Coming to America." Not so much "Bowfinger," though. Kennedy and Twain would've hated "Bowfinger."