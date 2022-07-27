Lea Michele opens up about why she hasn’t watched 'Glee' tribute episode to Cory Monteith

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Glee" star Lea Michele is opening up about why she hasn’t seen the show’s tribute episode to late boyfriend and co-star Cory Monteith.

The Canadian actor kicked off her "An Evening with Lea Michele: Life in Music," tour in Washington, D.C., last week with an emotional performance of Bob Dylan’s "Make You Feel My Love," the same song she performed during the tribute episode to Monteith’s character, Finn Hudson.

During her first performance on tour, Michele explained to the crowd why she’s never watched the FOX series’ 2013 episode titled "The Quarterback."

"I think if I don't watch it, it just kind of feels like Finn is still there," Michele explained to the audience. "So this [song, 'Make You Feel My Love'] is really special."

In 2013, Monteith was found dead in a hotel room in Vancouver. He was 31. The coroner ruled Monteith died of an accidental "mixed drug toxicity."

In a video clip captured by Michele’s audience, the "Scream Queens" alum revealed the significance behind the special tune, recalling how "Glee" creator Ryan Murphy let her choose the tribute song.

"I'm grateful that [Murphy] asked me. I really, really, really am. Because it needed to be something that felt real for me. But it was also so hard," Michele said, according to People.

Michele continued to tell the audience that filming "Make You Feel My Love," was extremely difficult.

"I would film it and then I would run off, and then I would come back," she said. "And it was wild and hard, but we healed together, and this song helped."

Earlier this month, the "Glee" star memorialized Monteith’s passing on her Instagram story on the ninth anniversary of his death. The photo showed the two smiling at one another while filming an episode in New York City in 2011.

In the throwback photo, Michele gazed lovingly at Monteith while holding a flower bouquet in a light blue dress. She captioned the image with a heart emoji. Monteith and Michele dated for two years.