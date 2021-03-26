Lea Michele details 'scary' pregnancy: 'The lowest I've been in my entire life'

Lea Michele opened up about the "scary" pregnancy she endured six months into her role as a new mother.

The "Glee" alum, who is 34, announced in August the birth of her and her husband Zandy Reich's first child: a son named Ever Leo.

Becoming a mom is what Michele says was one of her biggest dreams in life, but her actual pregnancy was difficult due to complications surrounding her polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis, also known as PCOS. She detailed the experience for Katherine Schwarzenegger's "BDA Baby" series on Thursday.

"I had a very very intense very scary pregnancy. I've never shared my experience with anyone which I think is something that now that I am a mom, I see myself doing in a lot of ways -- not sharing for fear of not sounding perfect or just being afraid," Michele reflected.

The conversation was the first time Michele has revealed the obstacles she experienced during her pregnancy. She says she "very unexpectedly" found out she was expecting in December 2019 after struggling to become pregnant.

Michele said it took years before she was correctly diagnosed with PCOS. Receiving the diagnosis was a "relief," she says, but it led to a "very scary pregnancy with a lot of really hard stuff that happened."

The star went under multiple surgeries for polyps and cysts.

"As it kept happening, one after another I really kept feeling like maybe this just isn't meant to be for me right now. Maybe this isn't gonna happen which was something I think for me personally that was always my biggest fear in my entire life is that I wouldn't be able to become a mom. It's what I've wanted more than anything," she said.

She recalled having to be in front of a camera during her pregnancy and fearing that she appeared "so bloated and swollen" from the surgeries.

Her "blissful" 72 hours after finding out she was pregnant were soon riddled with fear and confusion as she "started bleeding terribly" right before performing on stage in New York City.

"That lasted my entire first trimester. I experienced very heavy bleeding, some which was scary to the point that we rushed in the middle of the night to the hospital. And probably every other day we were certain that this time was definitely it. I was put on an extreme amount of medication to help sustain this pregnancy. I was put on bed rest for my whole first trimester. So that was horrible," she continued.

Michele went on to say that her pregnancy "got even more complicated."

"I thought it was the most scared I'd be in my life until things got even more complicated. Lukcily that subsided within the first trimester," she said.

Breaking into tears, Michele recalled going to appointments alone without her husband as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic surged around the globe. She recalled the intense feeling of just wanting "to be a mom right now."

"It was the lowest I've ever been in my entire life," she said.

Michele said she learned late in her pregnancy that her baby was healthy, calling it "incredible news."

In the midst of her pregnancy, Michele was also the subject of heavy criticism after past "Glee" stars and other celebrities who've worked with her in the past dubbed her a terror to work with.

Since giving birth, though, Michele has shared intimate photos at home with her husband and their son on her Instagram.