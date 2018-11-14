Late Night hosts mock Melania Trump’s call to fire White House aide

Late night comedians had strong reactions to the stunning call from first lady Melania Trump for a top White House aide to be fired.

On Wednesday morning, the first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, issued a direct response to reports that President Trump was considering the removal of Deputy National Security Advisor Mira Ricardel.

“It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.

The first lady's response provided fodder for several talk show hosts on Tuesday night who had some fun at the expense of the highly publicized feud.

Stephen Colbert called it “refreshing” that a different Trump wants somebody fired, joking that the first lady’s “goodbye gift” for Ricardel would be a jacket that says, “U Don’t Really Work Here Anymore, Do U?’

The “Late Show “ host then read the first lady’s statement, which he said was a “classy way to diss somebody.”

“’Furthermore, it is the position of this office that the First Lady will cut a b---h,’” Colbert joked. “’Have that engraved on stationary and sent over.’”

During his opening monologue, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel said that Melania Trump was “getting in on the action” when it comes to White House firings.

“’Be Best’ is now Be Gone,’” the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host quipped.

Part of the reported dispute between the first lady and Ricardel allegedly involved the seating arrangement on Melania's recent trip to Africa. Kimmel jokingly told his audience that Ricardel wanted Melania to sit in the middle section of the plane while the first lady “wanted to jump out of it.”

“It’s very strange for the first lady to do something like this, to publicly call for a member of the National Security team to be fired, but I’m sure Michelle Obama and Laura Bush did this all the time,” Kimmel continued. “You know, Betty Ford once had the White House chef beheaded.”

Meanwhile, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers was a bit more pumped up over the feud than the other late night comedians.

“Wait, she could do that?!?” Meyers exclaimed. “All this time, we were waiting for Robert Mueller to get rid of Trump when we should have been talking to her! She already doesn’t like him!”