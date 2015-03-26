Larry King and Wife Reconcile

Larry King and his wife, Shawn Southwick-King, have reconciled and will no longer move forward with a divorce.

Larry King files for divorce

"We love our children, we love each other, we love being a family," King and Southwick said in a statement. "That is all that matters to us. We owe it to ourselves and our children to continue being dedicated to each other. We want to thank our friends for their loyal love and support — for being there for us."

The Larry King Live host, 76, filed for a divorce from his 50-year-old singer wife in April. The couple, who wed in 1997, have two sons together: Chance, 11, and Cannon, 9.

King has been married eight times to seven woman.

