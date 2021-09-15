Larry David, Timothée Chalamet grab lunch in NYC after fashion week – and fans can't get enough: 'Iconic'

Fans of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator and star Larry David may never be able to fully tell whether he’s filming for his Emmy-winning series or simply living his daily life.

The 74-year-old actor was spotted during a lunch outing at Sant Ambroeus in Manhattan Monday but it was who accompanied the "Seinfeld" co-creator that had fans talking.

Fresh off delivering a Met Gala look that sent shockwaves through the fashion and contemporary art world, actor Timothée Chalamet, 25, joined David for the meal. The two were also with David's youngest daughter Romy, 25, and someone who appeared to be her boyfriend, Josiah Adams.

The foursome was captured sharing a string of laughs, and by the end of it, David was seen hugging Romy as they went their separate ways.

"Okay...Timothee Chalamet and Larry David?? This is crossover I've been waiting my entire life for," one person wrote on Twitter of the outing. Another social media user called it, "iconic."

In addition to Romy, David shares daughter Cazzie David, 27, with ex-wife Hollywood producer Laurie Lennard. The pair divorced in 2007.

David also spurred hilarious reactions when he was seen at a New York Fashion Week show using his fingers to plug his ears while sitting in the front row as loud music blared through the speakers.

David is filming the 11th season of his wildly popular HBO series, "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which is set to premiere in October.

Series co-star JB Smoove, who plays the outspoken Hurricane Katrina refugee-turned-house guest Leon Black, told Deadline on Sunday that the forthcoming installment will see David in a revitalized light as he delivers his never-ending takes on society.

"What I can say is that it's going to be another amazing season. Season 11 is something else," said Smoove. "Where does Larry end this? I don't know. When I first met Larry in season six, I asked him when he was going to end this, and he said he didn't know. I do think that him taking those years off to shoot the movie and do the play, he came back with new energy.

"And, you know what? He's having a ball. And as long as you're having fun, it's effortless," Smoove added. "I think he's having a blast right now. The cast is amazing. As the world keeps challenging him, he keeps making ‘Curb’ as cringeworthy as possible."

While the 55-year-old Emmy winner remained tight-lipped about what fans can expect from the season in terms of storyline, he praised David for being "really good at attaching his humor to the world."

"That’s consistently what he has done since ‘Curb’ has been on HBO," Smoove explained. "He's a master at it."

"[David] has this thing he does where he attaches himself and his thoughts and his opinions to the beat of whatever is going on in the world. You got to watch and see what Larry does. He's a genius, he really is."