Larry David urges 'idiots' still out socializing to 'watch TV' in funny coronavirus PSA

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Larry David offered a pretty, pretty, pretty good public service announcement on Tuesday, urging the "idiots" who aren't following social distancing guidelines to "watch TV."

"Obviously, somebody put me up to this 'cause it's generally not the kind of thing I do, but I basically want to address the idiots out there -- and you know who you are," David began in a video shared by the Office of the Governor of California. "You're going out -- I don't know what you're doing. You're socializing too close, it's not good."

"You're hurting old people like me -- well, not me. I have nothing to do with you. I'll never see you. But, you know, other -- let's say, other old people who might be your relatives! Who the hell knows."

The "Seinfeld" creator warned viewers that they're "passing up" on a "fantastic opportunity, a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to stay home, "sit on the couch, and watch TV."

"I don't know how you're passing that up!" David exclaimed. "Well... maybe...'cause you're not that bright. But here it is: go home! Watch TV! That's my advice to you."

The comedian reassured viewers that had they seen his show "Curb Your Enthusiasm," they'd know "nothing good ever happens going out of the house," adding "it's just trouble out there" and that it's "not a good place to be."

"So stay home and, you know, don't see anyone except maybe if there's a plumbing emergency, let the plumber in and then, you know, wipe everything down after he leaves... but that's it. OK," David concluded.