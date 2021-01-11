Lana Del Rey defends herself from backlash over lack of diversity on new album cover

Lana Del Rey seems to have preemptively defended herself from criticism about her new album cover having a lack of diversity.

The 35-year-old Grammy nominee took to Instagram on Sunday to share the album cover for her highly anticipated new album "Chemtrails Over the Country Club." The black-and-white image features a group of women sitting around a picnic table smiling and laughing.

"There’s always turmoil and upheaval and in the midst of it- there’s always beautiful music too introducing my new album chemtrails over the country club," the star captioned the image.

Very soon after sharing the image, Del Rey posted a lengthy note in the comments section noting that the group is indeed a diverse group of ladies.

"I also want to say that with everything going on this year! And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today," she wrote. "And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records picture and that’s all I’ll say about that but thank you."

She called out a few of the women in the photo by name, noting that one is from Del Rio, Mexico, before acknowledging that the women in the photo are actually her close friends.

"these are my friends this is my life. We are all a beautiful mix of everything- some more than others which is visible and celebrated in everything I do," she wrote. "In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to. My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers. My dearest friends have been from all over the place."

She went on to call out the unnamed critics who apparently incited her to defend herself on the post, even mentioning the people who stormed the Capitol building in Washington D.C. last week.

"So before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I’m not the one storming the capital [sic], I’m literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it," Del Rey concluded.

The star previously caught backlash earlier this year when she shared a video of herself in what appeared to be a mesh face mask that could not protect people against the coronavirus.