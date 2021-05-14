Lamar Odom a deadbeat dad who won’t pay child support, lawsuit says

Landlords are trying to evict Lamar Odom’s children and their mother from their posh Manhattan apartment because the former basketball star has refused to cough up child support, a new lawsuit alleges.

Liza Morales, who had two children with the NBA great, claimed in a lawsuit filed late Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court that Odom completely stopped paying child support last June in breach of their 2015 agreement, records show.

Khloe Kardashian’s ex, who has struggled with drug abuse in the past, is required to pay about $6,000 a month in child support, along with college fees and a premium for a $9 million life insurance plan but for nearly a year, he’s been delinquent, Morales alleged.

"In June 2020, Lamar stopped providing any support save for sporadic amounts sent directly to LJ, placing their son in a very difficult situation," Morales alleged in a civil complaint.

She claimed Odom’s "unilateral stoppage of all support" has resulted in eviction proceedings being brought against her because she’s been unable to pay the $5,125 monthly rent on the West Street apartment she shares with both kids since the dad stopped paying.

Further, she claimed her son was unable to attend a four-year college and instead had to resort to community college because of the stopped payments, the records allege.

Reps for Odom couldn’t immediately be reached.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.