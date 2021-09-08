Lala Kent takes a dip during birthday getaway

Lala Kent was spotted enjoying a birthday getaway in Miami over the weekend with fiancé Randall Emmett.

The 31-year-old reality TV star wore a printed two-piece bikini. She accessorized her look with sunglasses.

At one point, Kent pulled her hair back into a bun.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star was joined by a group of friends as they celebrated her 31st birthday. They spent the weekend at a luxury oceanfront resort and visited the South Beach hotspots, Papi Steak restaurant and LIV nightclub.

Kent and Emmett got engaged in 2018 during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"This weekend has been an amazing one for the two of us! It was definitely the most romantic moment of my life," Kent told People magazine at the time. "Every detail of the surprise was stunning and I’m still in shock."

The two were supposed to tie the knot in April of 2020, but postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple welcomed their first child together, Ocean Kent Emmett, in March.

"I have never been this excited for anything in my entire life," Kent told People magazine after announcing her pregnancy.