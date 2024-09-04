Lady Gaga stuns Venice Film Festival crowd after debuting massive ring from fiancé Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga is engaged, and she is not afraid to show it.

The singer-actress pulled out all the stops Wednesday for her first red carpet appearance with new fiancé, Michael Polansky, at the Venice Film Festival.

Gaga, 38, flashed her massive diamond engagement ring while attending the premiere of her latest flick, "Joker: Folie à Deux."

Gaga, whose full name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, walked the red carpet at the Lido di Venezia wearing a black Christian Dior Haute Couture gown which featured a plunging halter neckline.

Her sleeveless dress was cinched at the waist and draped down into a billowing black skirt. She wore an ornate Phillip Treacy headpiece over her platinum blonde hair, which was tied back into a chic and sleek bun.

The Grammy Award-winner added a sparkling Tiffany & Co. diamond pendant necklace to her ensemble, with earrings and a bracelet to complement her massive engagement ring.

Gaga was joined on the red carpet by Polansky, who sported a dapper black tuxedo.

Earlier in the week, the ultra-private couple stepped out for a romantic boat ride around the city while Gaga flashed her sparkling diamond ring.

Gaga confirmed she was engaged to Polansky at the 2024 Paris Olympics when she introduced the businessman to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal as "my fiancé."

The pair were first romantically connected together in 2020 following a PDA-packed Super Bowl weekend in Miami.

She stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips' movie musical follow-up about Phoenix's character Arthur Flex, in which she will portray his love interest, Harley Quinn.

"I’ve never done anything like I’ve done in this movie before, so it’s all going to be completely brand new and really fun," she told Deadline earlier this year.

The highly-anticipated follow-up to Phillips' 2019 Academy Award-winning "Joker" is set to debut in theaters on Oct. 4.

"'Joker: Folie À Deux' finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker," according to the film synopsis. "While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."