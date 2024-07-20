Lady Gaga celebrates Tony Bennett's 'legacy of jazz music' on one-year anniversary of iconic singer's death

Lady Gaga paid tribute to Tony Bennett on the one-year anniversary of the music icon's death.

On Saturday, the 38-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of herself with Bennett, who was her longtime friend and frequent collaborator. Bennett died on July 21, 2023, at the age of 96.

"It’s been one year since Tony passed away," Gaga began in her heartfelt caption. "This picture says it all."

She continued, "I’m so grateful for my continued friendship with his wife Susan — the legacy of jazz music he left — and for the community of jazz musicians I still work with who all knew and loved Tony. We’re gonna keep on swingin.'"

"Miss you," she added with a black heart emoji. "Life is a beautiful thing."

In the photo, Bennett was seen wearing a tuxedo as he held a pencil to sketch a portrait of Gaga, who was clad in a glittering black ball gown. The sketch was featured on the cover of the duo's 2021 album "Love for Sale."

Clips of Bennett drawing Gaga were included in the two's music video for their single "I Concentrate On You." In the video, the "Poker Face" hitmaker beamed and cried when Bennett presented her with his drawing.

Along with "Love for Sale," Gaga and Bennett also collaborated on the 2014 album "Cheek to Cheek" and frequently performed together.

In 2016, Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, which made it difficult for the 20-time Grammy Award winner to continue performing. However, he embarked on his solo "I Left My Heart" Tour in 2019.

Bennett's final performances were with Gaga. The pair teamed up for two shows at Radio City Music Hall in August 2021 celebrating Bennett’s 95th birthday.

After Bennett passed away, Gaga remembered him in a post on Instagram, writing, "I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together."

"With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp," she continued. "Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo."

"But it wasnt an act. Our relationship was very real. Sure he taught me about music, about showbiz life, but he also showed me how to keep my spirits high and my head screwed on straight."

Last September, Gaga honored Bennett's memory with a moving rendition of "Fly Me to the Moon" during her first show back at her Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano Las Vegas residency since his death.

Addressing his widow Susan Benedetto, who attended the show, Gaga said, "Susan, everybody in this audience loves you so much," according to videos posted by audience members on social media.

The singer said she hadn’t been sure what to say about Bennett at the concert "because this whole show was for Tony."

"The opening number, the middle numbers, all the diamonds, all the musical instruments, all the conducting, all the improvisation was in his memory," the "Paparazzi" songstress, who was decked out in a sparkly tuxedo and top hat, told the audience.

Gaga added that if she knew him well, "he would be real mad at me for being sad. So, I couldn’t come out here and be sad."

"I sung this song when he was alive," she said of "Fly Me to the Moon," "and I’m going to sing it now even though he’s not. Because he’ll never be gone."

Gaga then went into a sultry version of Bennett’s hit accompanied by the piano, adding to his widow, "Susan, this is for you."