ENTERTAINMENT

‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ star Joaquin Phoenix says weight loss for sequel was ‘safe’ but ‘complicated’

Joaquin Phoenix applauded "Joker" co-star Lady Gaga for 'impressive' weight loss

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Joaquin Phoenixs Napoleon film an absolute catastrophe: Louis Sarkozy Video

Joaquin Phoenixs Napoleon film an absolute catastrophe: Louis Sarkozy

Louis Sarkozy, the son of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, has written a book titled "Napoleons Library: The Emperor, His Books and Their Influence on the Napoleonic Era."

When preparing for the "Joker" sequel, Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix admits it was a struggle to stay fit for the film. 

During a press conference for "Joker: Folie à Deux," Phoenix revisited his controversial diet and said it was more difficult to maintain the second time around.

"I’m not going to talk through specifics of the diet, because I just think nobody wants to hear that. But this time, it felt a bit more complicated just because there was so much dance rehearsal that we were doing, which I didn’t have last time," Phoenix said at the Venice Film Festival, according to Variety.

'JOKER' TRAILER GIVES FIRST GLIMPSE OF JOAQUIN PHOENIX AS GOTHAM'S MOST-FEARED CRIMINAL

joaquin phoenix weight loss

Joaquin Phoenix, 49, revealed at the Venice Film Festival that it was "difficult" to diet for his upcoming sequel "Joker: Folie à Deux." (Getty Images)

"So, it felt a bit more difficult, but it is safe… you’re right, I’m now 49, I probably shouldn’t do this again. This is probably it for me."

Phoenix referred to his diet regimen in 2019 when he revealed he lost more than 50 pounds to play the DC comic villain, Arthur Fleck. 

 "I probably shouldn’t do this again. This is probably it for me."

— Joaquin Phoenix

He continued and praised his co-star Lady Gaga, born with the name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, about how she transformed her physical appearance for the film. 

"Stefani also lost a lot of weight. I remember when I first met you in rehearsals, and then you went away… when you came back, you lost a lot of weight. It was really impressive."

Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix applauded co-star Lady Gaga for her "impressive" weight loss. (Getty Images)

The pop star replied, "I think we transformed into our characters over a period of time, and we continued to hone in every kind of detail."

Although Phoenix couldn’t recall how much weight he lost for the sequel, he explained why it was difficult to discuss his transformation. 

'JOKER' DIRECTOR TODD PHILLIPS RELEASES FIRST LOOK OF JOAQUIN PHOENIX IN 2024 SEQUEL

"I know I was responsible last time for talking about it, but it’s difficult to do so, that becomes your obsession, because you’re working the entire time to get to a certain weight," Phoenix remarked.

"So, then you end up talking about it, and then it just sounds like an actor going on and on about how much weight they lost. By the end of that run, I was so sick of myself and angry at myself for making such a big deal about that part, because you just do what you’re f---ing supposed to do. So, this time I was like, ‘I’m not going to do that.'"

Todd Phillips, Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix

(L-R) Todd Phillips, Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix attend the "Joker: Folie à Deux" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival. (Getty Images)

The actor then quipped about how much weight he lost. 

"It was 47 pounds," and added, "No, I’m joking. I don’t know."

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from "Joker," in theaters on Oct. 4. The Army is warning soldiers about the potential for violence at screenings of the film. (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Joaquin Phoenix is reprising his role as "Joker" in the movie sequel. (AP Images)

In 2019, Phoenix shared how he completely transformed his body to play his character the Joker in the Todd Philips’ movie.

"It wasn’t an apple a day. No, you’ve also got lettuce and steamed green beans," he joked at the time during an interview with Access Hollywood.

The Golden Globe-winner also said he made sure he lost weight in a safe and manageable way. 

"It’s something I’ve done before, and you work with a doctor regimented and overseen and safe," he explained.

But Phoenix said director Phillips didn't make his extremely strict diet any easier.

"Todd did have these f---ing pretzels that I love. And he’d just have bags of them in his office. And that was difficult."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

