‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ star Joaquin Phoenix says weight loss for sequel was ‘safe’ but ‘complicated’

When preparing for the "Joker" sequel, Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix admits it was a struggle to stay fit for the film.

During a press conference for "Joker: Folie à Deux," Phoenix revisited his controversial diet and said it was more difficult to maintain the second time around.

"I’m not going to talk through specifics of the diet, because I just think nobody wants to hear that. But this time, it felt a bit more complicated just because there was so much dance rehearsal that we were doing, which I didn’t have last time," Phoenix said at the Venice Film Festival, according to Variety.

"So, it felt a bit more difficult, but it is safe… you’re right, I’m now 49, I probably shouldn’t do this again. This is probably it for me."

Phoenix referred to his diet regimen in 2019 when he revealed he lost more than 50 pounds to play the DC comic villain, Arthur Fleck.

He continued and praised his co-star Lady Gaga, born with the name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, about how she transformed her physical appearance for the film.

"Stefani also lost a lot of weight. I remember when I first met you in rehearsals, and then you went away… when you came back, you lost a lot of weight. It was really impressive."

The pop star replied, "I think we transformed into our characters over a period of time, and we continued to hone in every kind of detail."

Although Phoenix couldn’t recall how much weight he lost for the sequel, he explained why it was difficult to discuss his transformation.

"I know I was responsible last time for talking about it, but it’s difficult to do so, that becomes your obsession, because you’re working the entire time to get to a certain weight," Phoenix remarked.

"So, then you end up talking about it, and then it just sounds like an actor going on and on about how much weight they lost. By the end of that run, I was so sick of myself and angry at myself for making such a big deal about that part, because you just do what you’re f---ing supposed to do. So, this time I was like, ‘I’m not going to do that.'"

The actor then quipped about how much weight he lost.

"It was 47 pounds," and added, "No, I’m joking. I don’t know."

In 2019, Phoenix shared how he completely transformed his body to play his character the Joker in the Todd Philips’ movie.

"It wasn’t an apple a day. No, you’ve also got lettuce and steamed green beans," he joked at the time during an interview with Access Hollywood.

The Golden Globe-winner also said he made sure he lost weight in a safe and manageable way.

"It’s something I’ve done before, and you work with a doctor regimented and overseen and safe," he explained.

But Phoenix said director Phillips didn't make his extremely strict diet any easier.

"Todd did have these f---ing pretzels that I love. And he’d just have bags of them in his office. And that was difficult."