Lady Gaga 'in a lot of pain' after falling off stage

Lady Gaga is still feeling the effects after taking a dive during last week's performance in Las Vegas.

The singer took to Instagram on Friday to address the fall and revealed that she is currently making the best of it.

“I might be in a lot of pain but I couldn’t miss my bestfriends [sic] bachelorette dinner,” the “Born This Way” singer wrote.

The singer posted two stories on Instagram showing off her makeup while posing with best friend, makeup artist Sarah Tanno.

The famous pop star crashed to the floor during her concert last week after getting picked up by a fan on stage. As the duo danced, the fan accidentally stepped off the stage and the two crashed and burned, much to the audience’s shock.

The singer took the fall in stride, as she resumed performing and jokingly stated that she and the fan “fell into each other’s arms.”

When Gaga was back onstage with the fan, she told him: "You promise me you're not gonna be sad about that, right?”

He responded: "I promise."

On Friday, the singer, 32, revealed that she got her "entire body" X-rayed to make sure she didn't break any bones.

Gaga has had her share of physical issues over the years.

In 2017 she announced she was suffering from fibromyalgia, a chronic pain condition that prompted her to cancel a leg of her concert tour.

In 2013, Gaga suffered a hip fracture that required her to get a replacement joint, according to The Hollywood Reporter.