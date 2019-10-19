Lady Gaga gets 'entire body' X-rayed after falling off stage with fan

Lady Gaga is on the mend after falling off the stage while dancing with a fan at a concert.

During her Engima Las Vegas show Thursday night, the pop star invited a fan onstage, and he picked her up then lost his balance. Both plunged to the floor as a result.

On Friday the singer, 32, revealed that she got her "entire body" X-rayed to make sure she didn't break any bones.

“When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body…Just Dance. Gonna be ok," she captioned the photo.

When Gaga was back onstage with the fan, she told him: "You promise me you're not gonna be sad about that, right?"

He responded: "I promise."

Several fans posted videoes of the fall and Gaga's return to the stage on social media.

After the show Gaga posted Instagram photos of herself in a bath, writing: "Post show routine: ice bath for 5-10 min, hot bath for 20, then compression suit packed with ice packs for 20."

In 2017 she announced she was suffering from fibromyalgia, a chronic pain condition that prompted her to cancel a leg of her concert tour.

In 2013, Gaga suffered a hip fracture that required her to get a replacement joint, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.