Kylie Minogue dishes on Kylie Jenner trademark battle

Kylie Minogue revealed her thoughts on the trademark battle she had with Kylie Jenner.

"It was just business," Minogue explained during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." "Obviously."

The trademark battle occurred after Jenner attempted to gain ownership of the name "Kylie" in 2014. Minogue, known for her hit song "Can't Get You Out Of My Head," filed an opposition to the trademark claim in 2016.

Jenner had hoped to gain the rights to the name before releasing her first round of beauty products. She later went with the business name "Kylie Cosmetics."

The "Kardashians" star's trademark application was rejected in 2017.

Minogue explained on "Watch What Happens" that growing up she didn't know very many people named Kylie.

"When I was named Kylie, there was like ... I think I met one person older than me called Kylie," she said. "So it was kind of unusual."

However, she fought back against Jenner's trademark because she wanted to protect her "brand."

"I’ve spent a lifetime protecting my brand, building my brand," she told Cohen. "It was just something that had to be done."

The details of the agreement that Minogue and Jenner came to are unknown and the Australian pop star still isn't giving anything away years later.

"We just came to an agreement," she responded when prompted for details.

This isn't the first time Minogue has spoken about the trademark battle.

The Australian singer noted she did not write the language that referred to Jenner as a "secondary reality television personality who appeared on the television series Keeping Up With the Kardashians as a supporting character" to her "half-sisters, Kim [Kardashian], Khloe [Kardashian], and Kourtney Kardashian (i.e., the Kardashians)."

"Can you imagine me saying that?!" she told the Rolling Stone in 2018. "That was just unfortunate that that is how those lawyers speak. So, I genuinely hope that it's understood: That certainly did not come from me."

"Good news is, that's all wrapped up, we didn't have to go to court. That's all done. And I'm sure I'll meet them one day."