Kylie Jenner trademarks 'Kylie Hair' for new line of hair care products, tools: report

Kylie Jenner is reportedly expanding her cosmetics empire to include hair products — but the branding isn’t nearly as clever as her latest “Kybrow” eyebrow launch.

According to TMZ, Jenner has filed the paperwork to trademark “Kylie Hair” for the purposes of introducing shampoos, conditioners and various other hair products — up to and including branded styling tools (brushes, irons, etc.).

TMZ's news of Jenner’s “Kylie Hair” trademarking application comes only weeks after her Kybrow cosmetics line – which comprises of eyebrow pencils, eyebrow pomade, brow powders, brow gels, a brow brush and brow highlighters – debuted on April 29.

Jenner also has a new line of skin care products, Kylie Skin, debuting on May 22.

Jenner first entered the cosmetics industry in late 2015 with her eponymous lip kits, before expanding the product line to a full range of cosmetics, including a whole collection inspired by her daughter Stormi, as well as a collaborative line with friend Jordyn Woods — who was later embroiled in a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, who was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian at the time.

In early March, Jenner was included in Forbes’ list of billionaires, pegging her as a “self-made” businesswoman with a net worth of $1 billion. They had estimated her cosmetics company alone to be worth around $900 million.

On Tuesday, TMZ had reported that Jenner also has filed documents to trademark “Kylie Baby” for a line of baby products, non-medicated skin-care and baby furniture.