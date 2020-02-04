Kylie Jenner talks growing up with Caitlyn Jenner as her father: 'My dad was the best'

Kylie and Caitlyn Jenner are as close as ever.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul recently spoke with Harper's Bazaar about her relationship with her father.

“My dad was the best growing up,” she told the magazine for its March issue, which she graces the cover of.

She continued: “Never missed a sports game. Took us to school every day, and our school was, like, 45 minutes from our house.”

Kylie went on to note that they talk "like every day," but there was a pause in their communication during Caitlyn's most recent reality television appearance.

"I couldn’t talk to her for three or four weeks when she did that show 'I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!'" Kylie said of the television show Caitlyn competed on in 2019.

She added: “I watched clips online. It was hard to be out of touch for that long, but I feel like it was harder for her because she couldn’t see us.”

After exiting "Get Me Out of Here," Caitlyn came home to a sweet surprise from her daughters Kylie and Kendall, 24.

In a picture shared on Instagram, Caitlyn's living room was decorated with balloons spelling "welcome home."

"Thank you my baby’s @kendalljenner @kyliejenner," wrote the 70-year-old former Olympic athlete.