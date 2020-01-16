Kendall and Kylie Jenner sued over lacy underwear design

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are no strangers to lacy undergarments, but are they innovators in that field? One company thinks not.

Klauber Brothers, Inc., a 161-year-old lace company, is suing the Jenner sisters for copyright infringement, alleging that their fashion brands used copyrighted lace patterns in the design of two of their items.

Klauber, which was founded in Germany in 1859, is specifically taking issue with two items: the “Kylie Thong Panties” sold at Kylie Jenner’s official online shop, and a slip sold under the Kendall + Kylie brand, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

According to Klauber, the waistband of the Kylie Thong Panties utilizes the company’s copyrighted two-dimensional lace design, while the slip utilized one of Klauber’s other lacy patterns.

Under the “About Us” section of its website, Klauber claims to have copyrighted “most” of its patterns, adding that they are “based on original artwork.”

“Klauber has a reputation for utilizing the latest machinery in a unique and creative fashion to develop new designs,” the site reads. “More important is our focus on breakthrough techniques that advance the art of lace making.”

The company is said to be seeking all of the profits from the two items, TMZ reported.

Kylie Lace Panties were still available for sale on TheKylieShop.com as of Thursday morning, marked down from $18 to $9.

Representatives for the Kylie Jenner Shop or the Kendall + Kylie brand were not immediately available to comment.