Kylie Jenner tells Kim Kardashian that she also wants to have four babies

Kylie Jenner revealed that she one day hopes to be a mother of four, just like her big sister, Kim Kardashian.

The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul dopped the news in a video posted to her YouTube channel in which she shows viewers how she does Kim’s makeup. While she was dolling her big sister up, fans were able to ask questions.

“How Kim manages being a mom of four and her work life? And Kylie, do you see yourself with four kids?” one fan asked.

KENDALL AND KYLIE JENNER SUED OVER LACY UNDERWEAR DESIGN

“I see myself for sure having four kids,” Jenner revealed. “I just don’t know when. I don’t have a timeline to this and I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in like seven years.”

Her comments about expanding her family echo the ones she made in October during a fan Q&A on Instagram. The star admitted that she “can’t wait to have more babies” before adding that she’s “not ready yet.”

KYLIE JENNER SHARES ADORABLE PHOTOS OF HER AND STORMI, TEASES: 'DON'T TALK TO ME OR MY DAUGHTER EVER AGAIN'

Kim and husband, Kanye West, share North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 8 months together.

Kylie, meanwhile, is already mom to daughter Stormi, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. The makeup mogul is even launching a new collection by her Kylie Cosmetics brand dedicated to Stormi that will drop on Feb. 1, her daughter's 2nd birthday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day i found out i was pregnant,” Kylie captioned the video message announcing the new collection. “An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter. i can’t wait for the reveal!!!! You will fall in love.”