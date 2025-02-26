Kylie Kelce slams ‘participation trophy-esque’ parenting trend ahead of welcoming fourth baby with Jason Kelce

When it comes to her parenting style, Kylie Kelce doesn't like to beat around the bush.

During a recent episode of her podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," Kylie spoke about children's birthday parties and whether it's appropriate to give children presents on another child's birthday.

"I am vehemently against the idea of other kids getting birthday presents on a child's birthday," said Kylie, who shares daughters Wyatt, 5, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 2, with husband Jason Kelce. "Our family knows, no one else is receiving a birthday present for Bennett's birthday. Everyone gets a special day."

"When your siblings get presents for your birthday, it reduces your birthday. It's not their birthday. It's your birthday," she continued. "I think it teaches them to a degree that just because someone's getting presents doesn't mean you get presents. It feels very participation trophy-esque and not happening."

In November, Kylie and Jason announced that they are expecting their fourth daughter.

Kylie shared a "very accurate representation" of her three daughters' reactions to getting "another sister" with a video shared on Instagram.

All three daughters were photographed wearing pink sweaters that said "Big Sister." One daughter was covering her ears, another smiling and the youngest crying.

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!" Kylie wrote on Instagram.

On a December episode of her podcast, Kylie did not hold back when it came to talking about her kids' reactions to the news.

Kylie admitted that Bennett, nicknamed "Bennie," is not thrilled about a new addition to the family.

"When I tell you that Bennie feels deeply and personally victimized by the fact that we chose to give her another sibling, I mean that with my whole chest," Kylie shared.

She added, "No, no, she absolutely has not [come around].

"When other babies or little kids come over, and they try to sit in my lap, she physically removes them. So, we are about to ruin her day."