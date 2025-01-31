Jason and Kylie Kelce reveal Super Bowl loyalties amid conflicting ties to Chiefs, Eagles

Jason and Kylie Kelce are torn about whom to root for in Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

On one hand, they have a family member, star tight end Travis Kelce, playing for the Chiefs.

On the other hand, Jason played 13 seasons for the Eagles and is still close to several people in the organization. Kylie is a die-hard Eagles fan who also has many friends in the organization.

So, whom to root for? Your brother/brother-in-law or your hometown team with some people you consider extended family.

"Here’s the biggest thing. Obviously, you’re my brother. I’ll always root for my brother. That’s the reality of it alright, even though I’m decked out in Eagles gear I’m always going to root for Travis," Jason said during a recent episode of "New Heights."

"Take that, Philly," Travis said while laughing.

"But, there’s a lot of people in the Philadelphia organization, whether it’s players, coaches, people in the building, that feel like extended family to me. Especially my former linemen, like Lane Johnson, feels like a brother in a lot of ways, and I’m rooting for those guys, too," Jason said.

"I’m rooting for Philadelphia, and I’m rooting for Travis Kelce. That’s the reality of it. No matter what, on gameday I’m going to be happy for one of those sides, and I’m going to be sad for the other side."

What makes it difficult for Jason is that he still feels so close to the organization.

"It’s similar to the last time we played. I mean maybe a little bit less intense, because I’m not playing now, but I think it’s going to be very, very similar, I really do. I live in Philadelphia, I still go to the facilities on a very regular basis, I still feel like I am a Philadelphia Eagle and that I’m a part of all of these people that root and cheer on our team," Jason said.

"I would be lying if I said I don’t want the Eagles to win. You know what I mean? I want them, too, but I also want Travis Kelce to win. So that’s a longwinded way of saying I just want to see a good football game, and whoever wins I’m going to be happy for that guy."

As for Kylie, she is very happy about Travis’ success.

"I am so happy and proud of Travis and the Chiefs’ accomplishments. I think that the opportunity to play for such a historic milestone is incredible to be able to potentially witness, and I think that Travis has been there for his entire career. He has worked so hard and put in so much time that I am truly, as always, cheering Travis on. And I love him, he’s my family, so I will always cheer on Travis’s accomplishments and hopefully success," Kylie said during a recent episode of "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce."

Despite being proud of Travis, that doesn’t mean Kylie is rooting for the Chiefs.

"That being said, I was raised to bleed green. I have friends who are still associated with the team, I have a close relationship with a lot of people in the Eagles organization. I get to live in the Philadelphia community, so I will also be cheering for the success of those people," Kylie said.

Kylie can’t even bring herself to say her customary ‘Go Chiefs’ when interacting with Chiefs fans, due to the upcoming Super Bowl.

"That any other week when I see Chiefs fans, I will tell them, ‘Go Chiefs,’ I will not be saying that for the next two weeks. I can’t bring myself to do it because then it feels as though I’m actively wishing it against, yeah, no. Can’t, ah, this is hard, I don’t like this. I’m not having fun. Like I’m having fun independently. I’m having fun as an Eagles fan, I’m having fun as a Travis fan. It’s hard. It is hard. I don’t like it. I don’t like it, but also, it's very exciting, but I’m mad about it. I feel like I’m having a manic episode," Kylie said.

While Kylie is torn, she said her daughters will be supporting their uncle.

"I will say, we have made moves to get the girls ‘Go Uncle Trav’ shirts, because they love their uncle, and, of course, they love cheering him on, and, to be fair, they love cheering on the birds, too. But he is our family, and I want to make sure that the girls feel included."

The Chiefs take on the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX, where Jason and Kylie will have mixed emotions, no matter the outcome.

FOX’s Super Bowl coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET. Coverage can also be streamed live on Tubi for the first time ever.

