Kylie Kelce ‘slightly offended’ fans think daughter looks like Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce

Kylie Kelce is shaking off claims her 3-year-old daughter resembles brother-in-law Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

"The internet has run away with the fact that she looks like Travis, which I am slightly offended by," she shared on the first episode of her "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce" podcast.

"I was blonde. I had one dimple. I very much feel as though Ellie could pass for looking like mom," Kylie, 32, said about her 3-year-old.

She continued to dispute claims her daughter is a clone of Travis and shared a message to fans.

"If we could hop off the whole ‘Ellie looks like Travis’ train that would be greatly appreciated because that’s the only one I have any chance of having any claim to when it comes to looking alike," she said.

"Trust me, I am trying desperately to make a child that has any resemblance to me."

Kylie’s comments come after she officially launched her podcast with plans to share personal stories and offer listeners her take on topics.

"Despite her best efforts to remain on the sidelines, being part of football’s favorite family means the world has found out about Kylie Kelce. Now, armed with one mic and zero f---s, Kylie is ready to open up — on her own terms," her podcast description said.

On the first episode of "Not Gonna Lie," Kylie did not hold back when it came to talking about her kids.

As she and retired NFL star Jason Kelce prepare to welcome baby No. 4, Kylie admitted her youngest daughter, Bennett "Bennie," is not thrilled about a new addition to the family.

"When I tell you that Bennie feels deeply and personally victimized by the fact that we chose to give her another sibling, I mean that with my whole chest," Kylie shared.

"No, no she absolutely has not [come around].

"When other babies or little kids come over, and they try to sit in my lap, she physically removes them. So, we are about to ruin her day."

The Kelces have three daughters — Wyatt, 5, Elliotte "Ellie," 3, and Bennett "Bennie," 1.

Kylie’s podcast release comes after Travis’ girlfriend, Swift, reportedly spent Thanksgiving with the Kelce family.

The pop star took a break from her Eras Tour to spend quality time with boyfriend Travis and both of their families as they got together at her parents' home in Nashville for Thanksgiving, according to People.

Swift's parents, Scott and Andrea, hosted the holiday at their Nashville home, a source told the outlet. Swift brought Travis along to spend time with her family, and the NFL player's family was in attendance.



"Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year," the source told People. The insider also claimed that Travis' brother, Jason, flew into Nashville with Kylie and their three daughters.

"It was very festive and special," the source shared.

It was also noted that "it's the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together."

Last year, though Swift and Travis were dating, she was in South America on the international leg of her tour.

The couple didn't stay in Nashville long. They traveled back to Kansas City the Friday after Thanksgiving. Swift watched Travis help the Chiefs defeat the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

The singer was photographed entering the stadium with Travis' mother, Donna.

The Kelce family and Swift have been in the spotlight after Travis and Taylor went public with their relationship in September 2023, when she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game. She said they were officially a couple at that time, but neither of them explicitly shared when they got together.

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.