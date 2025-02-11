Jason Kelce opens up about ‘mixed emotions’ after brother Travis Kelce loses to Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

For former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Super Bowl LIX was an emotional roller coaster through the end.

Kelce was faced with the dilemma of rooting for his former team or his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. In the end, it was the Birds that ended up victorious. While that gave the former NFL player something to cheer about, Jason expressed just how complicated his feelings about the big game were in a lengthy post on social media Monday.

"Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles, my former teammates, and friends on being SB LIX Champions!! There were a lot of emotions last night, and now that I’ve collected my thoughts, I’ll attempt to share them in the longest tweet ever," Jason began in a post on X.

"That game was odd for me to watch if I’m being completely honest. I knew it was going to be mixed emotions before, during, and after, and I now know what my parents had to deal with two years ago," he said, referencing Super Bowl LVII where the two brothers played against one another.

"On one hand, I wanted what is best for my brother, and to see his success. And on the other hand, there are so many people, teammates, and coaches, in the Philadelphia Eagles organization that I care deeply about, many of whom I owe my own success to throughout my career."

Jason congratulated his former teammates and coaches, adding that they "proved themselves to be undoubtedly the best team this season."

He also went into detail about Travis and the Chiefs’ accomplishments.

"As for my brother, there isn’t a person I love or care about more. It has been tough to process these feelings, of course I feel for him and am always rooting for him, but I know he does not need, nor want my pity. He has amassed greatness few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team, and they should feel pride in their accomplishments this season and in the past. I know right now they are still thinking of last night and the shortcomings in the last game, but in time that will fade, and the greatness they have exhibited as a group will remain as one of the most dominant eras of football ever."

The Chiefs were chasing history this season, looking to become the first NFL team to ever win three consecutive championships. But the Eagles put on a show to rout the defending champs 40-22.

"Congratulations Philadelphia, I look forward to the speeches and celebrations that will happen in the coming days. I mean who doesn’t love a parade," Jason said before adding, "Go Birds."