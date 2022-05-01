Kylie Jenner wishes ‘my love’ Travis Scott a happy birthday: ‘The most special person’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kylie Jenner is standing by her man.

On Saturday, the reality TV star and makeup mogul took to her Instagram story and commemorated Travis Scott's birthday.

"Happy birthday my love my best friend," the 24-year-old wrote about the nine-time Grammy nominee, 31. "The most special person and father to our babies."

The couple sparked rumors of a budding romance in April 2017 at Coachella. In 2018, they welcomed a daughter named Stormi Webster. Jenner gave birth to the couple’s second child, a baby boy, in February.

The pair previously announced that their son’s name was Wolf Jacques. However, Jenner revealed last month that they’ve changed at least his first name because Wolf "just really didn’t feel like it was him."

Scott’s birthday came shortly after the rapper was announced as a headliner for Primavera Sound’s upcoming festivals in Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires and Santiago de Chile. He will join other artists, including Jack White, Lorde and Björk, among others.

The event marks Scott’s return to performing at music festivals for the first time since 10 people were killed in a crowd rush at last year’s Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston.

Scott faces a class-action lawsuit. While Scott has offered to pay for the funerals of the victims who were lost, several families have declined the offer.

In March, Scott announced the launch of Project HEAL, a $5 million initiative that includes funding for an effort to address safety challenges for festivals and large-scale events. Houston police and federal officials have been investigating whether Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and others had put in place sufficient safety measures.

"My team and I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever," Scott wrote on Instagram.

Those who died at the concert ranged in age from 9 to 27. Roughly 300 people were injured and treated on site, and 25 were taken to hospitals. Those killed died from compression asphyxia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.