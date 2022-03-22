Wolfgang Van Halen reacts to Kylie Jenner’s son’s name change from Wolf

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wolfgang Van Halen reacted to Kylie Jenner announcing her son’s name is no longer Wolf on Monday.

The 31-year-old son of the late Eddie Van Halen tweeted Monday night, "THANK F—K," alongside an article sharing the recent news.

Van Halen isn’t the only celebrity with the unique name.

"New Girl" star Zooey Deschanel named her son Charlie Wolf in 2017, and rapper Eve named her son Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper in February 2022, just a day before Jenner gave birth to her son.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, took to her Instagram Story on Monday to clarify her son’s name.

KYLIE JENNER SAYS SON'S NAME 'ISN'T WOLF ANYMORE': ‘DIDN’T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM'

"FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore," Jenner began. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she concluded her message with a praying hands emoji.

Jenner had posted a nine-minute-long video, showcasing never before seen footage of her baby shower and her son’s new home. The video is similar to one she made four years prior, before the birth of her daughter, Stormi.

The "Keeping up with the Kardashians" alum announced her son’s name in February, simply writing "WOLF" on her Instagram Story at the time.

It was even revealed that Jenner and Travis Scott’s newest addition had a more meaningful name than the public might have known.

The couple's second child's birth certificate was revealed, showing that his full name was Wolf Jacques Webster. His middle name is special because it's the first name of the "Sicko Mode" rapper, 30.

The birth certificate, which was first obtained by TMZ, also states that Dr. Thais Aliabadi was the OB-GYN who delivered Wolf into the world. Dr. Aliabadi has been the physician for members of the Kardashian-Jenner household before.

There hasn’t been an update by Jenner or Scott about what they decided to name their son.

The couple has been dating since 2017, but reportedly split in 2019 and continued to co-parent their daughter. They reconciled in 2021. Jenner announced she was pregnant that September and held a baby shower in January.

In November, Jenner spoke out about the tragedy at Scott's Astroworld Festival . Ten people died after a crowd surge at Scott's festival in Houston, Texas. The "Sicko Mode" rapper has faced a lot of backlash for not stopping the show as the situation in the crowd became deadly. He has since been named in a number of lawsuits.

Both he and Jenner previously have said t hat Scott was unaware of how bad things had gotten in the crowd from his vantage point on the stage.

