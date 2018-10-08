Kylie Jenner says she 'definitely' wants another daughter with 'a really feminine name'

Kylie Jenner’s already got baby no. 2 on the brain!

The 21-year-old reality star welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February, but took to social media over the weekend to answer some fan questions about the future.

When asked if she’s thought about names for her second child, Jenner noted, "I have but I haven’t found anything that I love love yet.”

The cosmetics queen also revealed that she “definitely” wants to have another girl.

"I want her to have a really feminine name. That’s all I know,” she added.

Jenner added that she’s not ready to get pregnant just yet.

"I want another baby, but when is the question,” she noted. "And I’m definitely not ready right this second and I don’t know when I will be.”

And after keeping her entire pregnancy quiet, Jenner seemed opened to being more public with her second.

“When I do [get pregnant], I would love to share more of that with you guys,” she dished.

She also added that Stormi’s connection to her father, Travis Scott, is very strong.

"They have this crazy connection. She’s definitely a daddy’s girl,” Jenner noted. "It’s cute to watch. When dad’s around, I’m not even there. It’s like she doesn’t even see me, but it’s cool, whatever.”

That didn’t stop the new mom from proudly shared some pics of her little cutie to Instagram, writing, “My little princess hit 8 months last week and I couldn’t be more happy and sad all at the same time.”

She also shared sweet videos of herself kissing Stormi as the pair cuddled.