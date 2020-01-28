Kylie Jenner knew Kobe Bryant's pilot personally, flew on same helicopter prior to crash

Kylie Jenner used to fly in the same helicopter that Kobe Bryant chartered, and with the same pilot who was killed during Sunday's tragic crash.

The makeup mogul, 22, took to her Instagram Story one day after the devastating accident to reveal her personal ties to the aircraft and the pilot on board.

KOBE BRYANT DEAD: STARS PAY TRIBUTE TO NBA LEGEND KILLED IN HELICOPTER CRASH

"rest in peace..and prayers to these families. i still can't believe this. that was the helicopter i would fly on from time to time with that pilot, Ara," she said while sharing photos of all nine victims. he was such a nice man. hold your loved ones close."

According to reports, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reality star also rented the same chopper for her niece Dream's third birthday in November.

Hours after the news of Bryant's death broke on Sunday, Jenner also shared a photo of the NBA superstar and his daughter, Gianna, 13, who was also a victim.

KOBE BRYANT DEAD: REACTION FROM ITALY, WHERE NBA LEGEND WAS BELOVED

"at loss for words right now. praying for this beautiful family," she captioned the touching post.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said in a Sunday afternoon press conference there were nine people listed on the helicopter's manifest and all were believed to be dead. Police did not confirm any of the identities of the victims.

After the news broke, dozens of fans wearing Bryant jerseys began lining up near where police had closed off the road leading to the crash as they anxiously awaited for information from authorities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stars continue to take to their social media accounts to pay tribute to the basketball legend and the rest of the victims. Kanye West held a Sunday night church service in honor of Bryant, and hours after his death was confirmed, the 2020 Grammy Awards opened with a tribute to Bryant.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.