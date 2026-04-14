Kylie Jenner goes topless on Instagram for latest fashion launch

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Kylie Jenner is stripping back the layers to reveal her most personal project yet.

The 28-year-old reality icon took to Instagram on Monday to announce the latest drop for her fashion label, Khy. Posing topless in a minimalist portrait, Jenner used her hands to cover her chest while showcasing a sparkling rhinestone tattoo on her upper arm that read, "I Heart LA."

With her long, dark hair cascading down and a soft, bronzed makeup look, the mogul used the bold imagery to signal a "wiped clean" era for the brand’s social media.

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The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed in her caption that the upcoming collection is a tribute to her roots.

"Born in LA <3 this new collection for @khy is very personal to me," she wrote to her 390 million followers. "It’s inspired, designed, and almost all of it made here in Los Angeles. i can’t wait for this and everything we have coming this year and beyond! .. from LA to wherever you are. xx ky"

Since its debut in November 2023, Khy has aimed to bridge the gap between high-end luxury and everyday streetwear by partnering with emerging designers. People was the first to report the brand’s massive commercial appeal at launch, noting that the label netted over $1 million in sales within its very first hour. This latest "Born in LA" collection marks a shift toward domestic production, with Jenner emphasizing that the pieces are manufactured locally.

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The topless announcement comes on the heels of a busy festival season for the star. Jenner spent the weekend at Coachella, where she was spotted alongside longtime friend Hailey Bieber.

In a photo shared from the Indio, California, festival, Jenner leaned into the lingerie-as-outerwear trend, sporting a sequined bra top with long fringe paired with baggy, light-wash denim. Bieber stood beside her in a coordinating casual look as the duo enjoyed the desert performances.

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While her fashion remains on the cutting edge, Jenner recently admitted that her personal life is becoming increasingly centered on family. Speaking on the April 1 debut episode of Kid Cudi’s Big Bro podcast, she revealed that she recently sat down with her 8-year-old daughter, Stormi, to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians for the first time.

"I sat her down, and I'm like, 'We started a television show when I was a year older than you, and that's why we're all in this together because we were all on the show together,'" Jenner recalled.

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The star confessed that watching the early footage left her deeply affected.

"I was so emotional after," she reflected in the interview. "I don't know what hit me, but I was like weeping in my bed. Like I don't know why that happened to me. I was just like maybe it's like my daughter being the same age as I was and just seeing like my family, and I'm like, you know, just feeling so grateful for all that we've built and like but also mourning like that closeness when we were all kind of living under the same roof."

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Jenner added that it was a "very emotional" experience that allowed her to travel back in time. "I didn't know it was going to hit me like that," she said, noting that she fast-forwarded through "inappropriate" parts of the show for her daughter.

Beyond the nostalgia, Jenner noted that her children remain the primary force that keeps her centered. "I have my family. I have my kids that I go home to that love me so much and have no idea what's going on in this world," she said. "They definitely keep me grounded."

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