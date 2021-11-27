Kylie Jenner shows off lavish holiday decor amid Astroworld lawsuits

After weeks of remaining mum on social media, Kylie Jenner gave fans a peek at her holiday decor.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared with her 284 million followers a short clip to her Instagram Story of a handmade wooden pyramid spinning on her countertop. A reindeer figurine and an illuminated Christmas tree could be seen in the background.

Jenner did not appear in the short video nor did she add any text to the post, but it serves as one of few things she's shared online since boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival, where 10 died and hundreds more were injured.

According to Daily Mail, Jenner's holiday-inspired pyramid comes from the German company Muller and costs around $1,000.

Jenner released a statement on the social media platform just hours after Scott's Nov. 5 concert ended in tragedy.

"Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events," Jenner wrote in her statement. "And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."

She added: "I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."

Jenner, 24, is currently expecting her second child with Scott. They already share daughter Stormi, 3.

Meanwhile, lawsuits continue to pile up against Scott, Live Nation and more performers and organizers of the event. This week, the families of two close friends from Illinois who died at the concert filed a wrongful death lawsuits . The lawsuits, filed by the families of Jacob "Jake" Jurinek, 20, and Franco Patino, 21, state that Scott and Live Nation failed to protect the individuals at the concert.

"Defendants egregiously failed in their duty to protect the health, safety, and lives of those in attendance at the concert, including but not limited to the failure to provide adequate security personnel to implement crowd control measures, proper barricades, and the failure to provide a sufficient amount of emergency medical support," the suits contend.

Scott was performing on stage during the surge and has since faced criticism for allowing the show to continue while people were struggling in the crowd.

The rapper claims he didn't know the severity of the situation.

Authorities have opened a criminal investigation but have not yet assigned any fault.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.