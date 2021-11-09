Travis Scott 'didn't know the severity' of Astroworld tragedy when attending after party: source

Travis Scott was unaware of the "severity" of the Astroworld tragedy when he attended an after-party event on Friday night.

During the rapper's performance in Houston at the Astroworld music festival, the crowd reportedly surged, ultimately resulting in the death of eight attendees from ages 14-27.

After the concert, rapper Drake, who also performed at Astroworld, reportedly hosted an after party at a Dave & Buster's, which Scott, 29, attended after chaos broke out during his show.

"Travis didn't know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party, as far as timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one, including the police, had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place," a source told Fox News on Tuesday.

TMZ reported that Drake hosted the after party and also had no knowledge of the deaths.

According to the outlet, Scott immediately left the party upon learning of the tragedy. It's unclear whether Drake, 35, stayed at the event.

Law enforcement said during a press conference over the weekend that the first injuries of the night were reported around 9:30 p.m. and that the show was stopped by 10:10 p.m.

They said the 40-minute time-lapse was due to the size and age of the crowd, claiming they had to be careful not to incite a riot.

Darius Williams, a security guard hired for the event, told TMZ that he felt unprepared for the event as his instructions for his job were "vague."

Williams emphasized that he felt that security was "understaffed" based on how many people were at the festival . The event attendance was capped at 50,000 people, according to Houston Police Chief Samuel Pena.

"I just knew we were understaffed in every sense of the word," he said. "There was probably one security guard — from what I saw, I would say there was one security guard for every 500 to 1,000 people."

