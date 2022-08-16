Kristin Chenoweth’s viral 'Celebrity Family Feud' answer: Tom Selleck and 8 more famous game show contestants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kristin Chenoweth's appearance on "Celebrity Family Feud" made headlines after she gave a racy answer that shocked everyone, even host Steve Harvey.

Chenoweth, 54, appeared on Sunday night's episode where she buzzed in first for the question, "After the lips, what is your favorite part of a man to kiss?"

"It rhymes with heinous," Chenoweth responded, although the ABC game show bleeped out the word.

"I'm sorry," the actress immediately said. "I'm a good Christian girl, forgive me."

Harvey previously explained what leads to viral answers on the game show in an interview with People magazine.

"Pure, high-level, unintentional ignorance," he told the outlet. "That's what it is."

Here's a look at nine celebrities who appeared as game show contestants before they were famous:

Jon Hamm

Before his breakout role on "Mad Men," Jon Hamm appeared on "The Big Date" when he was just 25 years old.

After hearing about the woman's ideal date, Hamm explained how he'd fulfill her wishes.

He said, "Well, I'd start off with some fabulous food, a little fabulous conversation, and a fabulous foot massage for evening of fabulosity."

Britney Spears

Pop star Britney Spears appeared not once but twice on separate episodes of "Star Search" in 1992. The "Toxic" singer was only 10 years old at the time.

Spears sang a rendition of Eva Tanguay's "I Don't Care" in one episode, and covered The Judds' "Love Can Build a Bridge" in the next.

Aaron Paul

Before Aaron Paul was cooking up drugs on "Breaking Bad," he was a game show contestant. The actor once appeared on "The Price is Right."

Paul called the appearance "embarrassing" during an interview with BUILD series. The actor revealed he drank six Red Bulls before the show that day. "I was trying to give them as much energy as possible. If you watch it, I look like I’m on drugs. I cannot sit still."

"When I did the show, I was struggling, I had no money, and it was really a source of possible income," the actor said during an interview on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2017. "When I lost that damn car, I was so depressed for so long."

Paul has since had a successful acting career, appearing in "Need for Speed" and "The Last House on the Left."

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger is another actor who once turned to a game show looking for love. The "Terminator" star appeared on an episode of "The Dating Game" in 1973.

Schwarzenegger went on to become a politician and A-list actor, but at the time he had only appeared on-screen in "Hercules in New York."

Tom Selleck

Tom Selleck appeared to be unlucky in love before he rose to fame with his breakout role of Thomas Magnum in the television series "Magnum, P.I." The show ran from 1980 until 1988.

Before that, Selleck was a contestant on "The Dating Game" twice in the 1960s.

Farrah Fawcett

Farrah Fawcett also appeared on "The Dating Game" in 1969. The "Charlie's Angels" star chose a man and the two enjoyed a ski trip together to Kitzbuhel, Austria.

Fawcett chose Joey Hooker, who worked as a stuntman.

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell is known for his harsh judging on shows such as "American Idol" and "The X Factor." However, before he was a judge, he appeared on the other side as a contestant on "Sale of the Century" in 1989.

Cowell appeared in two episodes after winning the first round. He took home a set of cooking utensils.

Cynthia Nixon

Before Cynthia Nixon starred as the fiery redheaded Miranda on "Sex and the City," she was a blonde second-grader on "To Tell The Truth." Nixon landed the role thanks to her mom's job on the show, and attempted to convince everyone she was a professional horseback rider.

Nixon shared a clip of herself on the show in July as a "Throwback Thursday" post.

"My name is Cynthia Nixon," she said in the clip. "I’m in second grade. I go to PS 75. And my mother works on 'To Tell The Truth.'"

Vanna White

Vanna White is best known for her role on "Wheel of Fortune," but before she made a name for herself in the game show world, she appeared as a contestant.

White wore a custom T-shirt for her appearance on "The Price is Right" in 1980.